13 fantastic things to do this week

1. Soul Sangeet Intimate & Uplugged in Ocean Shores:

At 6 Goolara Ct, Ocean Shores, today from 7pm.

Soul Sangeet is inspired by Indian Classical music but presented for a wider world. Musician Shivam Rath has been developing this world music culture with a particular passion for universal sound healing and ancient mantras. The show will include 8th generation Sarangi Meastro Sangeet Mishra back to Australia for his third international Soul Sangeet tour with Shivam.

2. An Evening with John Pilger in Byron Bay:

At the Cavanbah Centre, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay, this Wednesday from 7pm.

The Ngara Institute presents an evening's Q & A with journalist John Pilger. He is a renowned Australian activist, writer, journalist and award-winning documentary film-maker, and friend and supporter of Julian Assange. After a short opening address, he will take questions from the audience. You'll have an opportunity to hear what he has to say about current global affairs, the attacks on Venezuela, the climate emergency, the coming war with China, Julian Assange, Australia's treatment of refugees and Indigenous people, and the way the country relates to the US.

3. Thursday Night Live in Lismore:

At Thursday Night Live, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Thursday, April 11, from 5.30pm.

Thursday Night Live's panel this month brings the perspective of this region's young people to ask 'Striking for change - can youth activism shape the future?'

A partnership event of Southern Cross University and the Lismore Regional Gallery,Thursday Night Live! is an evening of provocation, discussion and dialogue held on the second Thursday of each month. Bar opens at 5.30pm and the panel discussion begins at 6pm.

4. Movie Night on the Green in Evans Head:

At Evans Head Bowling Club, 2 Beech St, Evans Head, this Friday, April 12, from 7pm. Free entry.

The film is Hop (2011). a feature blending state-of-the-art animation with live action, tells the comic tale of Fred, an out-of-work slacker who accidentally injures the Easter Bunny and must take him in as he recovers. As Fred struggles with the world's worst house guest, both will learn what it takes to finally grow up..

Open air cinema on the bowling green. Pop corn and drinks available at the bar. Bean bags to hire.

5. The Iona Passion Play In Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Friday, April 12, from 7pm.

The Iona Passion Play, a 135-minute presentation in traditional European form. It was founded in 1958 at Iona College, Brisbane. It has been performed somewhere in Australia every year since making it Australia's longest running play. The play depicts the last days of Christ on earth, from his triumphant entry into Jerusalem, through his trial, agony and death, to his resurrection. The script, based on the four gospels, has been adapted to suit the large cast and the multi-stage settings used in the production.

6. Ballina Easter Eats Festival:

At the Ballina Homemaker Centre, 26 Boeing Ave, Ballina, this Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

A day of food, live music and fun for the whole family. Enjoy a series of tasty food trucks, live music, jumping castles, rides, face painting and more. Plus, say hello to the Easter Bunny!

7. Lennox Head Craft beer and Street Food Festival:

At Club Lennox, Stewart St, Lennox Head, this Saturday, April 13, from 2pm to 8pm.

Gather the crew and head to the second Street Food And Craft Beer Festival on the green at Club Lennox. Take your picnic blanket and relax on the green to live music from The Mumblers.

8. Easter Bunny Party in Lismore:

At Lismore Central Shopping Centre, this Saturday, April 13, from 10am to 2pm. Free event.

Lismore Central Shopping Centre is very egg-cited to be holding their Easter Bunny Party in the Kid's Zone (next to Zaza Kebab ). There will be free Easter Bunny petting, face painting and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

9. A Taste of Africa Festival in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday, April 13, from 6.30pm.

A tour of dance and music from Guinea, South Africa, Ghana and The Congo. A Taste of Africa is a collaboration of high energy Afro-beats, showcasing an array of percussion on the djembes, doun doun's, kick-bass, shakers, bells and asalato with fun romantic vocals to sing along to. Featuring international guests Nii Joe, Ezi Bortei, Joe Vanderpol and Gabriel Otu from Ghana and Mario Conde Cuarita from Bolivia. Featuring a special performance of Traditional Ghanaian and Congolese dance, Guinean drumming and dancing, and the famous South African Gumboot Dance.

10. Bluesfest Busking Competition in Byron Bay:

At different locations from Saturday, April 13.

More than 64 emerging and young artists of all ages are fine-tuning their songs for the opportunity to perform in front of a Bluesfest audience at the 2019 festival. The Bluesfest Busking Comp is kicking off the weekend before with the Grommet Heats, held at the Byron Youth Centre, on Saturday, April 13, from 9am. This year the grommet comp will be held in conjunction with the Byron Flea market, a fabulous initiative focusing on youth arts. The Open Semi-finals event will take over the Byron Bay Brewery on Sunday and Monday, 5pm daily. The finale will take place at the Beach Hotel, on Wednesday evening , 17 April from 5pm, where nine of the best will take to the stage for the Bluesfest Busking finals showdown.

11. The Paris Opera Ballet performs Swan Lake, screening in Byron Bay:

At Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, 108 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday 1 pm and Thursday, April 17, 11 am.

Some of the world's finest dancers will be on show through a special recording of the Paris Opera Ballet's Swan Lake. Hosted by Aurelie Dupont, former Paris Opera Ballet etoile and now the company's Director of Dance, the cinema presentation includes the full on-stage spectacle, captured live in high definition from the Opera Bastille stage in late February, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews with the key creatives behind the productions. Leading the cast for this performance are etoiles Leonore Baulac as Odette / Odile and Germain Louvet as Prince Siegfried and premier danseur Francois Alu as Rothbart. The Paris Opera Ballet is the oldest national ballet company in France.

12. Easter Hat Parade Party in Ballina:

At the Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, this Sunday, April 14, from 2pm to 4pm.

Create your Easter Hat and visit the Ballina RSL Club for an afternoon of Easter Fun. The Easter Hat Parade Party will include a pizza bar, face painting, disco, chocolate egg prizes and giveaways.

13. Nimbin Arts Fair:

At the Nimbin School of Arts Hall, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, from Sunday, April 14, 10am - 4.30pm. Free event.

The Nimbin Art Fair showcases local and emerging artists of the region. This major annual exhibition is curated by the Nimbin Artists Gallery located within the School of Arts complex. The gallery is open daily and can be accessed from the main street next to the hall. During the exhibition which occurs for several weeks, the gallery is joined to the hall, stage and back areas for one of Nimbin's largest art exhibitions.