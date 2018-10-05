13 fantastic things to do this week

1. Kyogle Show: Agriculture Minister David Littleproud will officially open the 109th annual Kyogle Show this Saturday at 2pm. Saturday night will feature fireworks and a Demolition Derby, but earlier on the day equestrian events will start from 8am, including hacks, thoroughbreds, ridden and led classes, supreme led horse, supreme hack and supreme rider of show - all judged. The Grand Parade and official opening will be held at 2pm. Plus pavilion, sideshow alley, rides all day. At 43 Summerland Way, New Park, Kyogle.

2. Playground Festival in Lismore: This children's arts festival will feature Roundabout Theatre with pop-up playspace and roving performers, 100 Wonderplace, Peggy Popart, The Pitts Family Circus, Funmaker Silent Disco, Hands-on kids workshops, Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, the Storyboard Bus presented by Byron Writers Festival, plus a tipi pop up space. At Lismore Quadrangle, cnr of Keen and Magellan Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Free event.

3. Children's Book Sale in Lismore: Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your children's book collection with some new titles. Books from 50c each. At Lismore Library, 110 Magellan St, Lismore, this Saturday from 9am.

4. True Grit dinner in Bangalow: The ongoing campaign by the Bangalow business community to support the drought-ravaged town of Bingara continues with the True Grit Dinner from 5.30pm this Saturday at the Bangalow Hotel. The Bangalow Chamber of Commerce and Bangalow Lions Club have 'adopted' Bingara, a five-hour drive south-west of Bangalow. Last August, Bangalow sent a convoy of stock feed, household items and groceries there to help while they are doing it tough during the drought currently gripping NSW. Help Bangalow to support Bingara as part of this campaign. Tickets $70.

5. Reel Abrupt Film Festival in Lismore: This festival is a community-focused film festival that celebrates collective creativity. The festival is open to all who dare to create. Participants have one week to create and submit their films after a common theme is released. We then throw a street party to screen the films in association with The Loft Restaurant with live music and local eats. To register or buy tickets visit reelabrupt.com. At Nesbitt Ln, Lismore, this Saturday from 5pm to 11pm.

6. Living the Change screening in Lismore: Sometimes it can feel like the environmental, economic and social issues the world is currently facing are too big, too overwhelming, to be dealt with by individuals. Living the Change explores solutions to the global crises we face today - solutions any one of us can be part of. Directors Jordan Osmond and Antoinette Wilson have brought together stories from their travels, along with interviews with experts able to explain how we come to be where we are today. At the Starcourt Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday 2.30pm and 5.30pm, and Wednesday, October 10, 6.30pm . $15.

7. Nimbin Weaving and Mend Basketry Festival: This annual event organised by the Wednesday Women Weavers will be held as a three day weekend workshop, with drinks and food available. The festival will feature workshops and acoustic music. This years theme is Giving Away, a traditional way of healing by giving away your best. At Djanbung Gardens, 74 Cecil St, Nimbin, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm. $5.

8. Rock'n'roll in Casino: Put on your best gear, polish those blue suede shoes for the Heartland Rock & Roll Arvo at Windara. Headline act is rockabilly band The Linelockers. For those who love to dance, there will be a dance floor in front of the stage, built specially for this event by some of the Windara supported staff and their supervisors. There will be a Hot Rod display and market stalls, including 1950s memorabilia. At Windara, 253 Sextonville Rd, Casino, this Sunday from noon.

9. Allkins's set for a Nudge in Billinudgel: Celebrating 40 years as one of the most influential DJs in Australia, Byron Shire's Stephen Allkins will be offering a two-hour set at this month's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink. Also on the line-up are DJ Bango, Lord Sut and Dale Stephen. All profits from the fundraising are being donated to local not-for-profit Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre's More Than a Meal program. At The Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm. For details, visit cunningstunts.com.au.

10. Red Dress Run in Lismore: Wear your best red dress or be fined $5. This year all proceeds from the run, food and drinks plus any other funds raised will be donated to Cancer Compassionate Fund, Lismore. At Our House, 145 Laurel Avenue, Lismore on Monday, October 8 from 6pm. Free event.

11. Thursday Night Live in Lismore: This month's topic is Treaty now or Treaty When? Can We re-Imagine the Nation? Panellists will be Kaleesha Rhodes, a 22-year-old Bundjalung woman from Lismore, Program Manager for AIME Mentoring; legal educator Jen Nielsen and Southern Cross University teacher of Aboriginal Politics and History, Lyndon Nielsen. At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Thursday, October 11, from 6pm.

12. Upcycle Your Holidays in Lismore: Lismore City Council's fourth annual Upcycle Your Holidays event is coming up on Thursday, 11 October, offering free fun during the school holidays. Visitors will be able to explore, build and create in a series of fun activities while learning more about recycling and local native plants and animals. Visitors will be able to tour the recycling facility, operate a garbage truck, make a beeswax wrap, pot a seed in compost to take home and grow, get to know more about koalas and build a nesting box for wildlife. The Revolve Shop will be open for second-hand treasure hunting, and $5 bags of compost will be for sale. Bring a hat, sunscreen and plenty of drinking water. You may also like to bring a picnic to have in the botanic gardens as you watch out for a koala. Please take extra care moving around the carpark. This Thursday from 9.30am to 1.30pm in the Environment Education Centre and botanic gardens at Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road. Entry is free for all ages.

13. 12th Byron Bay International Film Festival Opening Gala: Frock up and walk down the red carpet, mingle with the stars and film makers and enjoy the international premiere of Michael Franti's debut film Stay Human. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Friday, October 12, from 9pm. Details from bbff.com.au.