13 fantastic things to do this week

1. Eat the Street: The third annual Eat the Street Food Festival will offer a diverse range of foods, retail and arts experiences. This one day festival is a showcase of Lismore's local produce. Market stall marquees will be arranged in Magellan and Carrington Streets and the Back Alley Gallery, alongside a beer garden and trade stalls. This is a community fun, free family event in the Lismore central business district. A music stage will run throughout the event, plus a cooking stage with a celebrity guest chef, live cooking demonstrations, plus a children's entertainment area and activities.

2. Lismore Laughs: NORPA's mini comedy festival finishes Saturday with two shows: Noodlenut, Frank Woodley new show of stand up comedy for children at 2pm, and Andy Saunders, who will perform his latest show, Asms and Isms, at 7.30pm. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore. Nor details visit norpa.org.au.

3. World Naked Bike Ride 2017: Every year, locals ride naked to highlight the unique dangers and vulnerability faced by cyclists and pedestrians on our roads. Clothing is optional but helmets are compulsory at the three events happening in the area: Saturday in Nimbin, meeting at the Nimbin Bush Theatre from 10am; Sunday in Lismore from Lismore Community Garden at 10am; plus a ride in Byron Bay also on Sunday from 1.30pm from Butler Reserve.

4. North Coast Seniors Expo: Almost 40% of the North Coast population is over 45 and by 2020 over half of the Australian population will be over the age of 50. This mature age market requires access to specific information, products and services that can be challenging to navigate. The focus of the North Coast Seniors Expo will be to bring the senior community together with local services and businesses in a positive and interactive environment offering our over 55's the resources and opportunities to help inform their choices and access appropriate services and community groups through a series of information booths and presentation/workshop style activities. At the Lismore Workers Club, 225 Keen St, Lismore, 9am to 2pm.

5. Fukushima Day: The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster was an energy accident at the Fukushima I Nuclear Power Plant, initiated primarily by the tsunami following the Tohoku earthquake on 11 March 2011. The tsunami destroyed the emergency generators that would have provided power to cool the reactors. The insufficient cooling led to three nuclear meltdowns, hydrogen-air chemical explosions, and the release of radioactive material from March 12 to 15. There will be events highlighting the disaster at Cape Byron Lighthouse this Saturday from 8am and at The Channon Markets, Coronation Park, The Channon, this Sunday from 11am.

6. Ice Cream For Breakfast Party: Northern Rivers Ice Cream-maker Knox & Aya is celebrating its first birthday by throwing a Free Ice Cream For Breakfast Party. The premise is simple: eat ice cream and dance with Monkey Monkey Shake Shake. The event will be raising money for Sleeb Bus, a Byron Bay initiative that provides support and services for homeless people. Knox & Aya will be serving dairy free, refined sugar free breakfast ice cream. At Yum Yum Tree Community Cafe, 50 River St, New Brighton, this Sunday from 9.30am.

7. Flickerfest Short Film Festival: The Flickerfest 2017 tour will screen the Best of Australian Shorts programme, featuring In a Cane Field, by director Emily Avila, winner of the Miller Australia Award for Best Cinematography at Flickerfest 2017 and was shot in Condong. Also screening are hilarious animation Fish with Legs, with voices by Frank Woodley and Barry Otto, and MESSiAH, a playful collision of cultures in the Australian wilderness, starring David Gulpilil and written and directed by Damian Walshe-Howling. On Sunday enjoy an afternoon of laugh out loud comedy from Australia & across the world with the Short Laughs Comedy programme. At Regent Cinemas, 5 Brisbane St, Murwillumbah, this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit flickerfest.com.au/tour/murwillumbah-nsw/.

8. The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe documentary: The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe is a new documentary that tells the story of of four African-Australian women originally from Eritrea, Kenya, Guinea and Sierra Leone. Aminata, Rosemary, Yordy and Yarrie all fled violence and sexual abuse in their homelands, and they eventually found a safe haven in Australia. For years they each held their pain within, until they decide to join a theatre group and speak out. Filmed over three years, the documentary charts the personal journeys of the four women, from their first theatre group meeting through trauma, healing and public triumph, as The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe travels from western Sydney, to the city, to the international stage. Ballina Region for Refugees will be hosting a screening of this film at Ballina Fair Cinemas on Thursday, March 16, from 7pm. Tickets are $23. $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Ballina Region for Refugees.

9. Alicia Bickett , Psychic Medium: Alicia Bickett works with her audience and speaks with the souls moving around them. Alicia Bickett is a psychic medium from Wollongong who has just published her first book, It's All About Love! At Lismore Workers Club, Keen St, on Thursday, March 16, from 7.30pm. $40.

10. Nimbin Stands With Standing Rock 2.0: The Standing Stone camp, also known as the Oceti Sakowin camp, in the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota, USA, is where over 350 Native American tribes have gathered to stop the construction the Dakota Access Pipeline through sacred Sioux cultural sites. At 7pm they will have a fundraiser concert in the Bush Theatre Auditorium starring The Northern Rivers Folk Choir, Blakboi, Andrea Soler, Diana Anaid, The Pagan Love Cult, LUSH, Jolanda Moyle, Essie Thomas, Danidoo Butterfly, Zardi O'Connell, Jimmy Willing, Davey Bob, Mantlepeace, Luke Vassella, Organic and other acts. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Road, Nimbin, on Thursday, March 16, 6pm to 11pm. Entry by donation.

11. Bowie Unzipped: The Bowie Unzipped band features some of Australia's best musicians including the Jeff Duff on Vocals. Bowie Unzipped also features Glenn Rhodes on keyboards, bass and vocals, Jess Ciampa on drums and vocals and Jak Housden on guitar and vocals. At Lismore Workers Club, Keen St, on Thursday, March 16, from 8pm. $33.

12. RAW Northern Rivers presents CUSP: RAW natural born artists is an artistic showcase that is designed to create a platform for emerging artists. Originating in the United States, the RAW brand showcases in over 70 cities around the world, and now it's coming to Lennox Head, the new home of RAW, Northern Rivers. RAW showcases are dynamic displays of the best of what our cultural community has to offer; each event could be a mix of anything from visual art, jewellery making, sculpture, dance, live music, fashion parades, performance art, design, photography, and much more. RAW: Cusp will be held at Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Community Centre, 1 Mackney Lane, Lennox Head, New South Wales, on Thursday, March 16, from 7pm. $25.

13. The Bentley Effect at Bexhill: It's hard to beat a good pizza and movie night, so don't miss The Bentley Effect showing in Bexhill Hall. There will be a Q&A with Producer / Director Brendan Shoebridge after the film. Movie tickets are available online via trybooking and if not sold out prior, will be available at the door. Sourdough woodfired pizzas before the film at Il Carretto. At Bexhill Hall, Bexhill, on Friday, March 17, film from 7pm.