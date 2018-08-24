13 fabulous things to do this weekend, darling

1. Fruitopia in Lismore: Social Club Tropical Fruit's annual Spring Country Fair Day Fruitopia will be held this Sunday for the Northern Rivers LGTBIQ+ community, their friends and families. The Fair Day is a frivolous, fun-filled, free, fundraising event as part of the club's 30th year celebrations. expect a beckoning bbq, beloved bake-off, bountiful bar, dazzling dog show, delicious drag shows, djs for dancing, fabulous food, kids' corner, perky performers, smashing stalls and their new Hat Competition. At the Lismore Showgrounds, 116 Alexandria Parade, Lismore, from 11am to 8pm. Bar open from noon. Dog show at 1pm. Stage show from 2pm. DJs from 4pm. Free event.

2. Smokin' It Up with The Mentals in Ballina: AUssie rock band icons Mental As Anything are back in the Northern Rivers for one show only this weekend, accompanied by a succulent menu of authentic American Style-Barnecue from The Deck Smokehouse. Craft beer and full bar available. Doors open at 11am with local support act Occarock kicking things off at 11.30am. At the Cherry Street Sports Club, 68 Cherry S, Ballina, this Sunday from 11am to 3.30pm. 18+ event.

3. Lismore Art Club Exhibition: Lismore Art Club Inc is celebrating its 58th Annual Art Exhibition. It's a collaborative event, joined by Wilson Park Special School. LAC members will showcase their works. At the Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen Street, Lismore, 10am-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

4. Ocean Shores Art Expo: This fundraiser for the Ocean Shores Public School offers carnival rides and other entertainment for children, plus a ciscus skill workshop by Spaghetti Circus and cake decorating. In the art side, the event will include more tha 300 artworks on display. Sunday's line up includes Dangerously Poetic, Mana Aloha Hula Troupe, Rebel Rebel Girl's Choir and more. At the Ocean Shores Public Schooll Hall, Shara Boulevarde, Ocean Shores, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Details at osartsexpo.com.au.

5. Airing of the Quilts in South Gundurimba: The quilts are alive with the sound of Spring this weekend. Check out the wonderfull creations by local craftspeople this Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 9a, to 2pm. Entry is $7. Raffle tickets for $2 and you can vote for the viewer's choice award. At South Gundurimba Hall, 159 Coraki Rd, South Gundurimba.

6. 1970s Rous Ball: Get your flares out of the cupboard and find that polyester suit you still have at the back of the closet, and get ready to celebrate all things 1970s at the Rous Mill Seventies Hall Ball. Local band Living In the 70s will be providing the music background. Tickets available from Melanie Stewart Real Estate. BYO drinks and food. At Rous Miss Hall, Rous Mill, this Saturday from 7pm. $25.

7. Medieval Festival in Tabulam: There are still some tickets available for Tabulam's medieval night. But not many so get in quick. This Saturday night, Tabulam will see the spectacle of residents dressed in medieval gear starting at 6.30pm at the Tabulam Community Hall. Cost is $25 and tickets are available from the Tabulam Post Office, Tabulam Rural Agents, Bonalbo Post Office and the Drake Village Resource Centre. Limited tickets may be available on the door on the night.

8. Speakers' Corner at Kyogle Bazaar: Got something to say? Kyogle Bazaar will host a Speaker's Corner at the next Bazaar this Sunday. The corner will provide an opportunity for people to gather and air their views on matters of importance to them. This may be about a local community association they support, or a community need that is not being met. It may be a national issue or it may be a global issue, such as world peace. To add to the occasion Kyogle Men's Shed have provided a (low) soap box for speakers to speak from. The aim is to raise awareness of issues and contribute to a better understanding of them. A five minute time limit will apply and questions from listeners are encouraged.

9. Drought fundraiser in Byron Bay: Stone & Wood, Brookies and the Beach Hotel have rallied together to host Fundraiser For A Farmer this Sunday. Kicking off from midday, "bale" up the whole family to come along. There will be face painting for the kids, live entertainment and prizes from local businesses to be auctioned throughout the day. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated directly to drought-stricken Aussie farmers. At The Beach Hotel, 1 - 4 Bay St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from midday. Auctions starting at 5.30pm.

10. Byron Bay Tango Festival: Brisbanites Chloe Williamson (double bass), Stephen Cuttriss (bandoneon), Liz Young (violin) and Sydneys' Daniel Rojas Gonzales (piano) perform concerts of nuevo tango and golden age tango classics for 'milongueros' to dance to. This year they will present a Piazzolla concert, with the best of the Argetine's composer tango hits. The band will play this Saturday from 4pm. The performance is part of the Byron Tango Festival 2018, to be held at the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, Saturday and Sunday. Master tango teachers Neri Piliu and Yanina Quiñones will offer workshops and a big Milonga night on Saturday and Sunday.

11. French Film Festival in Ballina: Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled the program for this year's French film festival in Ballina. All features will be screened with English subtitles, and the films are comedies Jalouse (Jealous), Aurore (I Got Life), and dramas Jusqu'à La Garde (Custody), Au Revoir Là-Haut (See You Up There) and L'Atelier (Workshop). At Ballina Fair Cinemas, corner Fox and Kerr Sts, Ballina, this Saturday. For details visit afnorthcoast.org.au.

12. Festival for the Seas in Byron Bay: Festival For The Seas will be held at the Byron Bay Brewery this Sunday, and will be an all-day family friendly event. This year all money raised will be donated to Seabird Rescue and Sea Shepherds Apex Harmony Operation. Live music by Drop Legs, Tay Oskee, Nick Cunningham, Hemingway, The Dreggs, Sophie Ozard, Rory O'Neil and Wadeep from 2pm. From 11am a beach clean-up, meeting at Apex Park across from the Beach Hotel. If you join the clean-up, Byron Bay Brewery will shout you a burger back at its place. Fundraising event from 2pm-midnight at the brewery.

13. Big Gig's comedy to support farmers in Ballina: The Ballina RSL Club will hosts a Comedy Fundraiser for Drought Stricken Farmer's featuring two big Aussie comedy stars: Chris Radburn with support act Shayne Hunter. The Ballina RSL is one of the businesses doing what it can and, alongside a $2000 donation from the staff's Charity Fund, $2 from every coffee and cake sold and a supply drop off and general donations, the club is taking advantage of the big crowds at their monthly Big Gig Comedy night to send the hat around. At the Ballina RSL Club, on Thursday, August 30, from 8pm. Gold coin donation.