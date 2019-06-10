13 fabulous things to do this week

POLICEMAN AND PIRATES: Cast of the Ballina Players' production of the Pirates of Penzance.

1. Thursday Night Live in Lismore:

At 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Thursday from 5.30pm.

This month's theme is Refugees now and then - has Australia lost its compassion? One of the memebrs of the panel will be Katka Adams. Born in Prague, she was granted political asylum in Australia when Russia invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968, and arrived as a refugee aged seven. Adams graduated with a Bachelor of Visual Art from Sydney College of the Arts in 1985 and continued studying drawing and painting at the North Coast institute of TAFE in 1999 and 2000. Adams now focuses on the stories and experiences of migrants and refugees in our community, which is resulting in her exhibition Coming Home, to be held at Lismore Regional Gallery from this Friday to July 28.

2. Lismore Turf Club Race Day:

At Lismore Turf Club, 9 Woodlawn Rd, North Lismore, this Thursday from 11am to 6pm. $10 Adults. $6 Concession. Children free.

The Lismore Turf Club holds numerous race days throughout the year, with participants from in and around the region travelling to compete. Full bar and tab facilities, kiosk and snack foods available at the venue.

3. Uke Night in Ballina:

At Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Thursday from 7pm.

The region' longest running, fun-filled, action-packed uke night is going to Ballina. Your hosts, the incomparable Stukulele and the bubbly Miss Amber with their Uke Night band will lead you in a night of self made music that caters for the budding beginner and the seasoned strummer. Catch the addictive four-stringed virus and join a caring community of ukesteers.

4. Tintenbar Up Front:

At Tintenbar Hall, Tintenbar Rd, Tintenbar, this Friday from 6.30pm. $10.

Tintenbar Up Front gives the opportunity for performers of all kinds: musicians, poets, comedians, dancers, to strut their stuff in a wonderful old hall.

This month's featured performers are Sprung! Integrated Dance Troupe, folk musicians Pete and Ana, indie blues rock artist Phil Barlow, musician Mereki Rose, vocal trio Hunny Bee, Thre Bucket List duo plus Malcolm and Shannon.

5. Playing with the Stars in Lismore:

At the Lismore Basketball Association, 342 Keen St, Lismore, this Friday from 6pm.

Invite your friends and family to see the creme of the Lismore and Ballina teams take to the court in this exhibition match. Be entertained before the match by the Karen Ireland Dance Centre, and cheer on the kids at half time as the junior players take to the court. Entry is $5 for adults, $2 for kids (or free it they are accompanied by an adult).

6. Pirates of Penzance in Ballina:

At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, from this Friday and until July 7.

This Ballina Players production of the musical play by Gilbert & Sullivan, but performing the Essgee version, will be presented with a four-piece live band. Peter Harding takes on the Jon English role as the Pirate King. See this fabulous musical in one of their 14 public performances. All performances at 8pm except for Sunday matinees at 2pm.

7. Turn the Tide Film Tour in Byron Bay:

At Byron Theatre, 659 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Friday from 6pm.

Swimming in a sea of bad news about the state of our oceans, it is important to remember that we can be the change we want to see in the world. Turn the Tide is a 95-minute program of inspiring environmentally-focused ocean films from independent film makers from around the globe. The vision is to inspire people to protect our oceans, re-invigorate those who are already working hard to protect it and celebrate positive ocean conservation stories. Nine short films will introduce you to inspiring characters and incredible marine life.

8. Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2019:

At Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday from 6pm.

Dance for Cancer is a gala fundraising event for Cancer Council NSW.

The stars are 10 business owners and other notable characters from the Lismore region paired with fabulously talented dance teachers. The 2019 stars are Joel Jensen, Sally Butchers, William Macneil, Gillian Bryant, Tania Kirkland, Madeline Powell, Michael Knight, Phil Gibson, Gareth Hockings and Bernadette Huxtable. Tickets $75 for the ground floor, includes dinner and dessert. Tickets for the Mezzanine level are only $35, for the show only. Meals can be purchased from the club and brought into the auditorium.

9. Italian Film Festival in Lismore:

At Event Cinemas, Cnr Keen and Zadoc St, Lismore, Saturday and Sunday.

Lismore Friendship Festival Inc & BCC Cinemas are partnering to bring the inaugural Lismore Italian Film Festival on the weekend prior to Piazza in the Park and the Lismore Lantern Parade. Opening night on Saturday starts with refreshments before screening of the popular Oscar-nominated film Loro. On Sunday starting at midday they will screen three comedies: The Last Prosecco, Put Nonna in the Freezer and My Big Gay Italian Wedding.

10. Single's Night in Lennox Head:

At Club Lennox, 10 Stewart St, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 8pm.

Club Lennox is helping the community find love. They have invited 30-55yr olds to meet up this weekend for a fun night of music, drinks and socialising. The evening will feature live music by Jock Barnes. Discounted cocktails and champagne all night.

11. Ballina Hospital Auxiliary Craft Show:

At the Ballina Jockey Club, Racecourse Rd, Ballina, this Sunday, 9am - 2pm.

With more than 50 exhibitors including a huge range of arts and crafts, the Ballina Hospital Auxiliary Craft Show is going to be fantastic. $5 entry. Children under 12 free.

12. The Magical Mystical Altruistic Wonderful Nimbin Spiritual Fair:

At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2A Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

Nimbin abounds with the energy of Aquarius, welcoming the year of Piglet. A selection of Australia's best psychics including Monica Ward, Kym, Trizzie, Peter, Kathleen, Lizzie and Nimbin's own Jazmin Theadora will converge on the Nimbin Bush Theatre in June offering spiritual and clairvoyant readings and bringing with them a caravanserai of magical and mystical practitioners. There will be a lot to explore, including mystical market stalls, a chakra energy bed, aura readings, speakers, healers, massage and belly dancers. Entry by gold coin donation.

13. 2018 Archibald Prize in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, ends this Sunday.

Awarded to the best painting of a notable Australian, the Archibald Prize is a who's who of Australian culture, from politicians to celebrities and from sporting heroes to artists. Prestigious and controversial, the Archibald Prize is Australia's foremost portraiture prize