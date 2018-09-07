13 fabulous things to do on the Northern Rivers

1. Peter Allen Festival in Tenterfield: Australian music star Peter Allen lived in Lismore between 1958 and 1960, but he was born in Tenterfield, and the community has decided to honour his memory with the inaugural Peter Allen Festival this weekend. The event will include the I Go To Rio Dinner, cabaret shows and the Peter Allen Boulevard. In Tenterfield this Saturday and Sunday. For the full program visit thepeterallenfestival.com.au.

2. Nimbin Community Centre 20th Anniversary: 20 years ago, the Nimbin community decided to buy the old school as a centre for the people of the village and visitors. There was a fund-raising effort at a festival called Visions of Nimbin - A Spring Equinox and Cultural Celebration. This year the Nimbin Community Centre celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Spring celebration held over two days. Activities include dance performances, music, workshops, sculpture exhibition, Nimbin Film Festival, kids activities and healing arts. At 81 Cullen St, Nimbin, this Saturday10am to 9.30pm and Sunday 10am to 5.30pm. Free.

3. Darrel Chapman Fun Run in Lismore: The Darrel Chapman Fun Run is an event that has been established in Lismore for over 20 years. This year, the event will include a 4km walk/run, a 10km run and the region's only a half-marathon. The Darrel Chapman Fun Run is raising funds for Our Kids, a local charity that raises money to purchase lifesaving equipment for our local hospitals, to keep our kids local when needing medical care. This Sunday from 7.30am. Registration from 36 Woodlark Street, Lismore. For details visit darrelchapman.com.

4. Kyogle Billycart Bonanza: The Kyogle Billycart Bonanza is a community-minded, family-fun event that will takes place in September each year in Stratheden St, Kyogle. With involvement from various local community organisations, the event aims to bring the Kyogle community together for a fun-filled day plus attract visitors from further afield. In addition to the billycart races, there will be market stalls, a jumping castle, face painting, an animal nursery and more. At Stratheden St, Kyogle, this Sunday from 7.15am to 3pm.

5. Circus Rio in Lismore: Be amazed as the incredible performers of Circus Rio take the whole family on a journey around the world, beginning at the famous Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. Enjoy watching FMX motorbikes as they somersault over the stage, feel inspired as the tightrope walkers skip and run across the thin suspended wire. The all-new flying trapeze team will have the kids on the edge of their seats, whilst circus classics like juggling and acrobatics will take adults back to their childhood days. At Lismore Showground, 116 Alexandra Pde, North Lismore, this Saturday 11am, 4pm and 7pm, Sunday, 11am and 4pm.

6. St Mary's Quilt Show in Tenterfield: Attend and see the beautiful quilts made from all over the region. The event will include trade stalls, antique quilts and some quilts available to purchase. You can also vote for a viewer's choice award. Refreshments available for purchase. At St Mary's Hall, Miles St, Tenterfield, this Saturday, 9am to 4pm, and Sunday, 9am to 1pm. $3 entry fee.

7. Sogno D'Italia in Lismore: An Enchanted Evening - Dreams of Italy will feature classic operas and popular musicals featuring Italian tenor Raffaele Pierno (pictured), soprano Leslie Martin- Nightingale and pianist Leanne Warne. At SCU's Whitebrook Theatre, Military Dr, Lismore, this Saturday from 4pm. Tickets from lismorerotaryevents.org.au/.

8. Truck Food Fiesta in Ocean Shores: Dance and eat the night away with live music and bands on stage, delicious food and drinks at the bar. There will be vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. World food flavours and sweet treats will also be on the menu, plus some live music from Burringbar's Matty Rodgers and Benny Whisky & the Duskcrawlers. At the Ocean Shores Tavern, 84 Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores, this Saturday from 3pm.

9. Salsa dancing in Byron Bay: Free salsa and bachata with your taco. This social dancing night will allow salsa dancers and people wanting to learn to enjoy a fun night where they can meet people who share their passion for Latin dance. At Guzman and Gomez, 52 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, September 12, from 7pm. Free event.

10. Viral play in Lismore: Viral tells the story of Art and Zane, two boys who seek to attain internet 'fame' to become more popular at school and make some money. The play examines the role of social media and technology and how it impacts the way we record, communicate and think about events of racism, abuse and violence in our community. Inspired by true events, Viral uses physical theatre, multiple role-sharing, verbatim, political theatre, audio-visual tools and an evocative musical score in a dynamic theatrical experience. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Wednesday, September 12, from 7pm. Details at norpa.org.au.

11. Thursday Night Live in Lismore: This month's topics is 'What Can Men Do About Men's Violence?' The event will be introduced by Luke Addinsall, a mental health social worker specialising in working with men who use violence and currently the Clinical Specialist for the Men and Family Centre. At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, on Thursday, September 13, from 6pm.

12. Nimbin Roots Festival: Three days of non stop roots music from Australia and abroad spread throughout the colourful village of Nimbin. There are no headliners, just great music everywhere. Some of the musicians invited are Jeff Lang, The Button Collective, Pat Tierney, Barkers Vale Brothers, Wild Marmalade, Hussy Hicks and Dusty Boots, among many others. From Friday, September 14, at a number of venues in Nimbin. Details at nrfest.com.

13. Town And Gown Art Exhibition in Lennox Head: The sixth annual Lennox Head Lions Town and Gown Art Exhibition is on again at Lennox Head Public School, featuring art by both local artists and students. All works will be for sale. The opening will be at 6pm on Friday, September 14, at the Lennox Primary School, 25 Byron St, Lennox Head.