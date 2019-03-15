13 of the best signs at students' climate action strike

CLIMATE CLASS ACTION: More than 500 local students, parents and supporters took part in this mornings Student Strike for Climate Action and March from Railway Park to Apex Park in Byron Bay.

CLIMATE CLASS ACTION: More than 500 local students, parents and supporters took part in this mornings Student Strike for Climate Action and March from Railway Park to Apex Park in Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

MORE than 2000 students from Byron Bay and Lismore Schools marched the streets today to bring attention to climate action.

The protest was Australia wide as students called on politicians to take urgent action on climate change and stop the Adani coal mine.

Carrying handmade signs, t-shirts and banners the primary and high school cohorts showing up in the region didn't skimp on the best bit of any public protest: witty messages.

A personal favourite: "The planet's getting hotter than Leo (Dicaprio)".

Here are a select few of the best of the day:

Richmond River High School student Grace Spencer, 16, said she decided to march in Lismore because she wanted to show politicians that they needed to pay more attention to the children protesting.

"We need to see climate action, and no one is paying attention," she said.

"I'm sick of old white male politicians whose future is not our future.

"They're just pulling themselves up at the expensive of the planet and it's not okay."