13 awesome things to do this week

1. Koala Comedy Fundraiser:

At the A&I Hall, 3 Station St, Bangalow, this Wednesday from 7pm.

Loss of habitat and chlamydia are no laughing matter for koalas but by having a laugh we can help. Comedians Jimeoin, Dan Willis and Mandy Nolan have volunteered their time to help raise funds for Bangalow Koalas to plant more trees and care for sick and injured koalas. A $44 ticket will fund the planting of three trees and their maintenance for three years, and after that time they are self sufficient.

2. Wild Harvest with Chef Alex Munoz Labart in Newrybar:

At Harvest, 18 Old Pacific Highway, Newrybar, this Wednesday from 6pm.

Harvest Newrybar will welcome chef and owner Alex Munoz Labart, from Labart Restaurant (Burleigh Heads). Alex will spend the day foraging with head chef Alastair Waddell and wild food researcher Peter Hardwick to create a feast of delicious and thought-provoking dishes for the evening event. Five-course menu $120, plus $50 for optional matched wines.

3. Saving the Bees in Clunes:

At Coronation Hall, 7 Walker St, Clunes, this Thursday from 5pm.

Medicinal honey brand Gather By is hosting a free community event featuring presentations on topics such as the value of nutrient-dense foods and how they impact our well-being. Other topics discussed will be how you can optimise your own families' health and healing. There will be free honey tasting as well as one jar of 1080+ biomedical grade honey being given away, worth more than $250.

4. The Future of Food in Lismore:

At 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Thursday from 6pm. Free, but seats can be booked from Eventbrite.

The next Thursday Night Live will look into food. We produce enough food to feed the world, but people are still hungry, the hungriest people are directly involved in food production, and the richest people spend the smallest percentage of their income on food.

Taking into account the plight of farmers in drought, the rising rates of food insecurity, the large volume of food waste, the health care and environmental costs of cheap food and inequities in the labour system in low wages from farm to plate, the food system may appear broken.

On the other hand the food system is working for some, industrialised food has delivered the cheapest food possible, bad food may be good for business, but at what cost?

5. High as Mike in Byron Bay:

At Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, 108 Jonson St, this Thursday from 7pm. $25.

Mike has a brain tumour. It's the sort of tumour that won't kill him, but it will rob him of his sight. Mike sets off on a road trip of discovery. To find out if Medicinal Cannabis will reduce his tumour and help regain his eyesight. ​Travelling from Tamworth in the New England region of NSW, Mike's journey takes him to The Gold Coast, Nimbin, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Uluru, Townsville and Sydney in search of answers. Features Olivia Newton John ad other Northern Rivers locals. A Q&A will be held after with physicians Dr Bronwyn Hudson and Dr Bob Lodge.

6. The Dream by Mullum High Senior Drama School:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Thursday 7.30pm, Friday 12.30pm and 7.30pm. $25.

This show is a youthful adaptation and re-telling of Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream. Mullumbimby High Senior Drama students are creating an immersive Shakespearean experience for everyone. Collaborating with musicians Vasudha Harte and Jem Edwards doubling as production manager, design artists Carissa Cox, costume and make-up, and Bobbie Rossini-Sainsbury, lighting design and rigging, plus guidance of teacher Marisa McEwan.

7. Woodburn - Evans Head Orchid Show:

At the Woodburn Memorial Hall, Woodburn, this Friday and Saturday, 8.30am to 4pm, and Sunday 8.30am to 2pm. $3.

Plant sales every day of the show. Enjoy the beauty of orchids grown and loved in the Northern Rivers. A presentation of winning specimens will be held at 2pm on Sunday.

8. Nimbin Roots Festival:

At different locations in Nimbin from Friday to Sunday. For details visit nrfest.com.

This is Australia's most affordable and eco-friendly Roots music festival, is held in various solar-powered venues throughout Nimbin. This year's line up includes Neil Murray, Hat Fiz and Cara, Glenn Cardier, Bakers Vale Brothers, Benji and the Saltwater Sound System, Jessica Maree, MIguel Rios, a Poetry Breakfast hosted by David Hallet, Wild Marmalade and many more.

9. Ukitopia:

At different locations in Uki, from Fiday to Sunday.

Ukitopia festival celebrates the art, music and food of the charming, heritage village of Uki. On Friday, enjoy The Images of Uki art exhibit at the Uki Hall from 10am until 4pm on Sunday. , featuring the work by more than 60 local artists. On Saturday, enjoy the will be free yoga at 8am in Uki Park, kids entertainment from 9am and Uki Has Talent, an open talent quest from 10am. Live entertainment from noon to 8pm with local musicians. On Sunday, enjoy the Buttery Bazaar markets, a Chillarium Laneway Party, and an after-party at the Mt Warning Hotel featuring.

10. Baby Show And Fete in Murwillumbah:

At the Anglican Church Grounds, Byangum Rd, Murwillumbah, this Saturday from 8.30am. $5.

Bring your bub to the Baby Show, with entries starting at 9am, judging from 10am. Organisers will be crowning the event's Prince and Princess, Baby of the Day and Youngest Baby awards, amonst others. Age groups up to 5 years.

11. The Casino Bos Indicus Youth Round-Up:

At the Casino Showgrounds, this Saturday and Sunday. Registrations from 8am.

This event provides young people who are interested in learning, the opportunity to learn about many aspects of beef cattle focussing on preparation and showing of stud animals.

12. Italian Night at Rock Valley:

At Rock Valley hall, 772 Rock Valley Rd, Rock Valley, this Saturday from 6pm. $30.

This week's Italian Night at Rock Valley Community Hall will offer a three-course meal and entertainment. Attend dressed in Italian colours. Tickets available at Rock Valley Post Office.

13. Greater Bank Casino Fun Run:

From Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, this Sunday from 6.30am.

The Greater Casino Fun Run features the Casino RSM 10km, Greater Casino 5km and Parker & Kissane Solicitors 2km circuits. Both the 10km and Kids 2km events start at Queen Elizabeth Park while the Greater Bank 5km starts outside the RSM Club in the heart of Casino. Hosted by Richmond Valley Council, Casino Little Athletics and RunNSW.