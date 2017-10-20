12 awesome things to do this week

1. North Coast National Lismore Show: Now in its 132nd year, the North Coast National is a celebration of everything that encompasses our region, including farming communities, promoting local produce, featuring our artists, performers and championing our local businesses. In 2017 the show boasts a jam-packed program of agricultural events, sustainability education, cultural and creative experiences plus lots of fun. At the Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Pde, North Lismore, this weekend 9am - 11pm.

2. Byron Pink Lighthouse and Lighthouse Run: North Coast Events and the Byron Breast Cancer Support Group are lighting the Byron Lighthouse pink over two nights to raise breast cancer awareness and in honour of all those friends and family who are no longer with us, or are living with the daily challenges of cancer. This is a free event, but please consider supporting our funding campaign to help with costs. Then on Sunday support Crackin' Cancer and the Mai Wiru Foundation and participate in the 11th annual Byron Lighthouse Run on Sunday At Clarks Beach Car Park, Byron Bay, from 7am. For details visit byronbaylighthouserun.com.au

3. NSW Far North Coast - Let's Go Surfing Day: An opportunity for young people living with disabilities to enjoy a day in the water in a saafe and fun environment. At the Evans head Beach this Saturday from 8.30am to 11.30am. Hosted by the Disabled Surfers Association of Australia.

4. Golden Oldies at Evans Head: The Golden Oldies Gala Day is an annual afternoon focused on rugby with plenty for the family to do. The Golden Oldies are a fundraising team of former rugby players. A series of rugby union games will take place as well as market stalls, jumping castle, face painting, barbecue and refreshments. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service. At Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, this Saturday from 2pm. Gold coin donation.

5. Eltham Film Night - The Odyssey: Eltham Community Foundation and Alliance Francaise, in a special joint screwing, present The Odyssey, the true story of Jacques Cousteau. Jacques lives and breathes adventure and dreams big. His son shares his passion for the ocean but while there is love and admiration there is also conflict. In French with English subtitles. Rated PG. Join us for a delicious French inspired menu from 6pm This Saturday at Eltham Hall from 7.15pm. $25 meal and movie or $10 movie only. Great value and an opportunity to connect with and support your community. Bookings advised on www.eltham.org.au or 6629 1131. Funds raised will be used to secure the Eltham Railway Cottage.

6. No Ordinary Hero, The SuperDeafy Movie: No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie is a popular ASL (American Sign Language) film about a young deaf boy who feels different from everyone else. Everything changes when he meets SuperDeafy. Open captions. This is an event for the whole family. At Ballina Fair Cinemas, this Sunday from 11:30am.

7. 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards: The best and brihgtest of the NSW North Coast from Tweeed to Port Macquarie will be named at the ceremony, offering a total of 19 awards from Best Album and Best Song to Best Music Video. The awards are open to all original recording artists living in the (2) 66 telephone area code. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Tuesday, October 24, from 6.30pm. Details from nceiaorg.au.

8. International Barbarians vs Classic Wallabies: International Rugby is set to descend on Crozier Field, 144 Magellan St, Lismore, with the International Barbarians playing the Classic Wallabies on Tuesday, October 24. Kick off is at 5.30pm. The twilight fixture will see some of Rugby's biggest stars on display in one of only two fixtures in the Barbarians tour of Australia. Visit eventbrite.com.au for tickets.

9. War At Sea Exhibition: The Ballina Naval and Maritime Museum is hosting a travelling exhibition which features stories of Australian Naval forces from its inception to the end of the Great War and beyond. This exhibition highlights the achievements of the Royal Australian Navy and the story behind the formation which occurred some years after Australia become a nation in 1901. Visitors to the exhibition will learn about the many exploits of Australian submaries, battles, engagements between ships at sea and heroic individual acts of bravery in the service of our nation. The travelling exhibition is now showing until Febrary 2018. At the Ballina Naval & Maritime Museum, Regatta Avenue, Ballina, open 7 days 9am to 4pm.

10. Calypso Momento Concert: Calypso Momento are the ticket to your next tropical island holiday. This high energy band will stir up the dance floor with the party music of Latin America and the Caribbean sea. Underage permitted with parents. This is a free event featuring Ballina RSL and Southern Cross University student band showcase. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Thursday, October 26, from 7pm.

11. Cinema Under the Stars Ballina: The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie Sing , screening at at sundown. At Missingham Park, Ballina, on Friday, October 27. Click here for more details.

12. Day of the Dead celebration in Byron Bay: Day of the Dead (Spanish: Día de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday that focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. A common symbol of the holiday is the skull (in Spanish calavera), which celebrants represent in masks, foods such as sugar or chocolate skulls. Rising From The Ashes Productions and the Byron Bay Brewery will showcase local acts such as Happy Africa, Doni Raven, Black Rabbit George, and Wild Marmalade. Dress up for the event in true traditional candy skull fashion, attend to our face painting station, at the same time grab one of the brewery's fine house ales or cocktails. At the Byron Bay Brewery , Skinner Rd, Byron Bay, on Friday, October 27 from 7pm. Ticketed event.