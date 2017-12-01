13 awesome gigs not to miss this week

1. Artstate Lismore 2017: Artstate is a new four year project by Regional Arts NSW to shine a light on excellence in regional arts practice and to explore the exciting possibilities for arts and cultural development across the state. The first is being held in Lismore this weekend. An exciting two-day program of speakers will explore creative practice and creative partnerships. Wrapping around this will be a weekend-long multi-genre arts program featuring creatives, including free and ticketed music, performance, cabaret and arts at multiple venues. For details visit artstate.com.au.

2. Djurra: NORPA's latest locally-developed stage project is a dance theatre piece based on a Bundjalung creation story, dirceted by Lismore's Kirk Page. Using strong physicality, powerful monologues in First Nation voice and striking imagery, Djurra is an unforgettable experience that will resonate with audiences long after they leave the theatre. At Lismore City Hall this Saturday 7.30pm. For details visit norpa.org.au.

3. Cheeky Cabaret: So you like cabaret but cannot go all the way to Brunswick Heads for a monthly dose of cheekyness? Fear not. The cabaret comes to you. For the first time the Cheeky Cabaret comes to Lismore. The concept is simple: cabaret is meant to be fun, outrageous and, well, cheeky, so expect plenty of that. At the Star Court Theatre this Saturday 9pm. Visit brunswickpicturehouse.com.

4. Lismore River Festival: Local river health partners are hosting the inaugural Lismore River Festival and Carp Muster this Saturday at Riverside Park. The free family event includes fun activities for all ages, a carp fishing competition with more than $2000 worth of prizes, interesting information on river health and a chance to taste carp in all its culinary glory. A carp recipe demonstrations and tastings will be run by local chef Daniel Lange, who will teach brave festival-goers how to transform the European carp from an environmental pest into a tasty addition to your menu. The Far North Coast Canoe Club will also run a come and try session from 1pm to 3pm from the Rowing Club boat ramp. The Lismore River Festival and Carp Muster runs from 10am to 4pm in Riverside Park.

5. Fun at the Lismore Speedway: Christmas Spirit and oval track racing combine to welcome in the Festive Season this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. It will be a mixture of fun and games, kids' push bike races and speedway with a number of race car categories involved. Even Santa is tipped to make an appearance - and perhaps jump behind the wheel of a racing car. The featured attractions for the speedway part of the programme are the Production Sedan main event titled The Dream and the Junior Sedan Cup. Also billed as The Kids Christmas Party it is not the usual run-of-the-mill speedway fixtures witnessed during the season at the Lismore Showground venue in Alexandria Parade. Gates open at 3pm and racing commences at 6pm.

6. Nimbin Youth Film Festival: This Saturday in Nimbin, you can share in the magic and excitement of the eighth annual Youth Film Festival. The event will start with the Screening of the best films to enter the festival, and then the Awards and prizes will be announced. The films are in. The judges have judged. And who will the winners be? To find out, come along to the Nimbin Town Hall at 2pm this Saturday.

7. Earth Kitesurfin in Lennox Head: Have a go at flying the trainer kite and see what kite surfing is all about. Earth Kitesurfing instructors will be on hand to help you learn a new skill and answer any questions about kite flying and kite surfing. It will be free to trial and a great opportunity to chat about kite surfing. At Lennox Surf Club, 71 Ballina St, Lennox Head, this Saturday, from 4pm.

8. Christmas Race Meeting at Lismore Kart Club: The karting community will meet for a social fun day. The Don Whitton Memorial trophy will be handed to a Cadet class competitor. The Andrew Thompson Memorial will be run for Juniors. Plus the Digger Leeson Shield will be awarded to Junior and Senior racers. At the Lismore Kart Club, Tweed St, Lismore, this Sunday from 9am. Free event.

9. Mary Poppins The Musical: The world's most beloved nanny has landed in Ballina. Mary Poppins is the latest production by Ballina Players, with Veronica Lovejoy as the quirky young governess.Mary Poppins is a musical with songs and lyrics by the Sherman Brothers. At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, until December 10. Extra matinee added this Saturday at 2pm. Visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

10. Share House by Sprung!!: Mixed abilities dance troupe Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre invites the community to celebrate Don't Dis My Ability Day 2017 by joining them for a special family performance of their new touring work, Share House, featuring five housemates who encounter the tensions and joys of cohabitation as they dream of throwing the ultimate dance party. The performance will be enhanced by two support acts from their Open Doors clowning and dance workshops, and followed by a community afternoon tea. This gold coin donation event will be fun for the whole family. At Tintenbar Hall, cnr of Tintenbar Rd and George St, Tintenbar, this Sunday from 3pm.

11. The Son Of Bigfoot screening at Lismore Sensory Day: Teenage outsider Adam sets out on an epic and daring quest to uncover the mystery behind his long-lost dad, only to find out that he is none other than the legendary Bigfoot. Sensory Movie Day is for families with special needs. All families are welcome while their children are free to roam around the cinema and be themselves. This is a non-judgmental session and no need for families to feel uncomfortable. We have the lights left on dim and the volume is adjusted slightly. Tickets are available to purchase from the cinema. Tickets are $6. (plus booking fee). Children 2 years and under are free. For more information email sensorymovieday@hotmail.com.

12. Helen Garner Celebrates 50 Years Writing: Byron Writers Festival invites the community to a special evening with one of Australia's greatest writers, Helen Garner, in conversation with Matthew Condon. The event will celebrate Helen Garner's 75th birthday and in it people will hear about her writing life, which spans 50 years of work; from her Australian classic Monkey Grip, to the brilliant literary true crime book This House of Grief, and her recent collected works True Stories and Stories. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, December 6, from 6pm. $25 members / $30 general.

13. Alternative Prime Minister: We need an Alternative Prime Minister but, who among us would want the gig? Sometimes things get so bad, even those of us manifestly unfit for public office have to take one for the team. Join Mullum 'artisan comic' Mark Swivel's cabinet and help him create a country worth living in. $20. Half the ticket price goes to the crew working with refugees and asylum seekers at the Romero Centre. At Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club, 58 Dalley St, Mullumbimby, on Thursday, December 7, 7.30pm. Visit mullumexservices.com for details.