$12m sporting hub to be a game changer for Lismore

REGION’S SPORTING HUB: Lismore City Council said the $12 million upgrade of Oakes Oval and Crozier Field will help attract significant sporting events to town, such as the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns in March 2019.

A $12 MILLION state-of-the-art facility which links two key CBD sporting grounds will see Lismore kicking goals as the region's top sporting hub.

Architects are putting the finishing touches on the plans, which will see the upgrade of facilities at Oakes Oval and Crozier Field to cater for the future needs of officials, players, spectators and media.

The upgraded facility will accommodate a variety of sporting codes, including rugby league, rugby union, cricket, soccer and AFL.

Lismore City Council's major recreation and cultural facilities manager, Tony Duffy, said it was a sound investment in the city's future.

He said the updated hub was expected to attract more than 20,000 additional tourists every year, putting about $2.3 million into the local economy.

If achieved, this means the spend would break even in less than six years.

Mr Duffy said the majority of the funding came from state and federal governments, which each contributed roughly $6 million in grants.

"Lismore Council has contributed around $1.25 million," he said.

He said the council was already liaising with top-tier sporting clubs with regards to hosting matches at the refurbished facilities, following the successful match between the Sydney Swans and Gold Coast Suns in 2019.

"We are in negotiations with the Gold Coast Titans to come here in 2021 and we hope to start negotiations with the AFL about another pre-season game for 2021," Mr Duffy said.

"The facility will be under construction on the Crozier side then, but we will be able to accommodate pre-season games on Oakes Oval."

Together with the $7 million Albert Park baseball complex and $1.5 million improvement to the Hepburn Park hockey facilities, Lismore will continue to attract significant sporting and tourism income.

Project management firm Planit is overseeing the upgrades to the CBD facilities, and director Ben Gohl said they hoped the design process will be "completed and locked in by late 2020".

Their scope includes preliminary design, detailed design, contract and redevelopment administration, project management, civil engineering, town planning and landscaping architecture.

"Then it's a matter of jobs going out to tender in 2021," he said.

"There's a lot of work with retro-fitting the existing Gordon Pavilion into a regional centrepiece."

Mr Gohl said the proposed 'Tidal Building', which will straddle both fields, will feature a terrace for simultaneous views of both locations and will allow spectators to move from one oval to the other.