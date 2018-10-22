$1.2m for mental health infrastructure upgrades

Lismore is to receive $1.2 million for Mental Health infrastructure upgrades. Lismore MP Thomas George, second from left, and Northern NSW LHD staff from left, Christoph Groger, Alison Renwick, Dee Robinson, Heidi Keevers, and Warren Shaw.

PEOPLE receiving care at Lismore mental health inpatient units will soon see physical improvements, as statewide upgrades and refurbishments get underway.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said mental health facilities at Lismore Base Hospital will benefit from $1.2 million in funding as part of a NSW Government investment to upgrade mental health infrastructure in NSW.

"Lismore Base Hospital's Tallowwood acute unit will receive $810,000 for refurbishing bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen facilities, lounge areas and waiting areas, as well landscaping courtyards,” Mr George said.

"Additionally, Lismore Base Hospital's Kamala unit will receive $394,000 for refurbishing bedrooms, bathrooms and the laundry, modifying the sensory room, purchasing new furniture and landscaping courtyards.”

"Well-designed physical spaces in acute mental health units help dignify our mental health consumers by meeting their needs for recovery, security, and connection.”

The funding will create therapeutic environments to support person centred care that responds to past trauma, focusing on individual recovery. Projects were funded after a partnership of Local Health Districts (LHDs) working with consumers and carers.

Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies said LHDs and specialty networks have received a share of $20 million to make important improvements, the first initiative of the NSW Government's $700 million Mental Health Infrastructure program.

"This is part of the NSW Government's long term plan to help our mental health facilities refresh their physical environment so they support modern care models,” Mrs Davies said.

"The $20 million investment is focused on delivering immediate benefits to help reduce, and where possible eliminate, the use of seclusion and restraint in NSW acute mental health facilities.”

This funding is in addition to this year's record $2.1 billion State Budget for mental health services. Planning continues for the remainder of the $700 million statewide Mental Health Infrastructure Program, with a focus on enhancing specialist services.

If you or someone you know needs crisis support please call Lifeline 13 11 14. For local mental health services phone NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.