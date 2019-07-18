Menu
Brunswick Heads beach Photo The Northern Star Archives
Brunswick Heads beach Photo The Northern Star Archives
$1.2M contract awarded for park upgrades

18th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
VISITING the loo in Brunswick Heads is about to get much more pleasant with upgrades to three amenity blocks underway.

Construction has begun on the upgrade and refurbishment of amenities across Terrace Reserve, Banner Park and Torakina Reserve.

 

New facilities for Brunswick foreshore reserves.
New facilities for Brunswick foreshore reserves. Contributed

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said Reflections secured $1,227,000 in funding from the NSW Government to provide better amenities for the residents and visitors to the area.

"We have awarded Stage One of this important project to AGS Commercial," Mr Edmonds said.

"Brunswick Heads is a regional gem of NSW and we are committed to upgrading the amenities across the three reserves to a standard that can better serve the local community and visitors to this much-loved part of NSW."

The amenity upgrades across the three reserves, which are expected to be completed progressively over the coming months, include new fixtures, fittings, tiles and painting as well as the inclusion of accessible toilets and showers.

Mr Edmonds said the response towards the amenity upgrades and other planned works has been very positive.

"Following feedback from Byron Shire Council, a design for the Torakina Reserve amenities recommended by the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce was adopted," Mr Edmonds said.

"The amenities are in poor condition and the reserves really need some love. Now, thanks to Restart NSW funding through the Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund, we have the means to be able to improve the experience for everyone when they visit with their families."

