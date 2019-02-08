17 million ice deals stopped after record $1.29b haul
FEDERAL agents say 17 million Australian meth deals have been thwarted by a record seizure of 1.7 tonnes of the drug in the United States.
The seizure - worth an estimated $1.29 billion - was the largest ever bound for Australian shores and biggest domestic seizure in US history.
Six people were arrested in NSW and Victoria yesterday over their alleged involvement with the US-based organised crime syndicate.
Blocks of the deadly narcotic had been concealed for shipment, including inside audio equipment.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in Hinchinbrook, in Western Sydney, on Wednesday over his alleged connection to the shipment.
As AFP officers arrived to arrest the man at his home on South Liverpool St, they also allegedly discovered a clandestine drug lab at the home. Fire and Rescue crews had to be called in while federal agents executed a search warrant.
A 25-year-old Bonnyrigg Heights man was also arrested yesterday over his alleged connection to the syndicate.
