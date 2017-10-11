128 new staff, 58 new customers for House With No Steps

House With No Steps now has new customers and staff with the transfer of support services from the NSW Department of Family and Community Services (FACS).

A NORTHERN Rivers-based disability service provider now has 58 new customers and 128 new staff with the transfer of services from the NSW Department of Family and Community Services (FACS).

The House with No Steps is now responsible for seven group homes at Alstonville, Ballina, Clunes, Goonellabah, Modanville, Ballina, Mullumbimby and Clarenza.

The organisation will also be providing in-home support to new customers in Northern NSW.

House with No Steps' managing director, Andrew Richardson, said it was a "privilege and honour” to welcome new staff and customers.

"House with No Steps has partnered with Compass Housing Services as the accommodation provider. Compass is Australia's leading community housing provider and manages more than 4400 properties across NSW and Queensland,” he said.

"House with No Steps exists to help people with a disability live a great life, and as a leading disability service provider with over 55 years' experience we have proven capability - we deliver great services.

"It made sense for us to pursue this fantastic opportunity to help more people in more places.

"Our teams have been working hard to ensure the transfer is as smooth as possible for everyone involved. We are excited and honoured to welcome our new customers, their families and staff.

"We very much look forward to getting to know them.”