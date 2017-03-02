126 items recalled since the new year began

GEARSHIFT ISSUE: The Maserati Ghibli (M157) has been recalled.

FROM time-to-time we see a product recall notice - an item may catch fire, explode or cause imminent danger to your health if consumed.

They can be items proven to be of danger, or items deemed to pose a risk if not repaired.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Note7 made headlines for the propensity of its battery to explode, and was quickly recalled and refunded.

Volkswagon recently shocked the world with its fuel emissions scandal. Rather than being replaced or refunded in Australia, vehicles simply needed a software update.

So far in 2017, Product Safety Australia have listed 126 recall items. Of those products, 62 were transport related, followed by products for babies and children and health products with 21 products each.

They range from a Maserati Quattroporte sportscar to a set of door chimes.

Here are some of the 126 items you might not want to use before checking:

Stihl Pty Ltd - MS 461 and MS 461-R Chainsaws and GS 461 Concrete Cutter. The fuel suction hose between the fuel tank and the carburetor had, in some units within the affected serial number range, become pinched during assembly at the factory, allowing fuel to leak out. Owners should stop using the product and return it to their nearest Stihl servicing dealer to be checked and repaired. (March 2 recalled)

MS 461 and MS 461-R Chainsaws and GS 461 Concrete Cutter. Contributed

BMW 5 series (E39), 3 series (E46) and E53 (X5) from BMW Group Australia Ltd. It is possible that both during the vehicle's service life, or as part of a recent Takata airbag recall, the airbag inflator may have been replaced and the replacement airbag module may not deploy correctly. It is possible that both during the vehicle's service life, or as part of a recent Takata airbag recall, the airbag inflator may have been replaced and the replacement airbag module may not deploy correctly. Call dealer for replacement part. (March 2 recall)

Ricotta Cheese from Cottage Cheese Farm Pty Ltd. The recall is due to microbial (E. coli) contamination. Return product for full refund. (March 1)

Hyundai Sonata (LF) from Hyundai Motor Company Aust P/L had a faulty sunroof wind deflector plate. There was a danger the deflector plate may detach from vehicle and become an obstacle to other road users or cause sunroof glass to shatter. Consumers could return to dealer for repair. (March 1 recall)

Early Rider Belter 16" children's bicycle from Groupe Sportif Pty Ltd. The bike's brakes were not compliant. Owners could get a new back brake pedal kit installed free of charge There have been no reports of injury, but Australian standards require two braking systems. (March 1 recall)

Groupe Sportif Pty Ltd Early Rider Belter 16" children's bicycle Contributed

Bosch Freestanding Gas/Electric Cooker 60cm from BSH Home Appliances Pty Ltd. An adaptor may crack causing a gas leak, which could cause an explosion. The component to be replaced by an authorised repairer. (Recalled Feb 28)

Young Ones My First Torch from Target Australia Pty Ltd. The batteries may be exposed, and the user may suffer internal burn injuries, which can result in serious illness and even death. In addition, the batteries may pose a choking hazard to young children. Product recalled. (Feb 28 recall)

Target Australia Pty Ltd Young Ones My First Torch Contributed

Mercedes-Benz "E" Class passenger car from Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd. The wiper electrics were not wired properly, wipers would not work and visibility would be impaired for the driver. In the event of adverse weather conditions this could increase the risk of an accident. Company repair faulty wiring. (Feb 28 recall)

N16 Pulsar and Y61 Patrol from Nissan Motor Co. (Australia). Moisture could seep into the front passenger airbag inflator and could lead to abnormal deployment of the passenger airbag or metal fragment scatter. Part replacement. (Feb 28 recall)

Jie Cheng mobile phone toy from Jie Qin Wu. Small parts may detach, posing a potential choking hazard to young children. Product recalled. (Feb 28 recall)

Float X2 mountain bike rear shock absorbers from Fox Factory. The outer sleeve may rupture, posing a fall hazard. Return bike for repair. (Feb 27 recall)

Futuretronics Universal Charger by JB Hi-Fi Group Pty Ltd. Some chargers are short circuiting while connected to a power outlet. The defect could potentially result in fire, electrical shock (if internal components of the charger are exposed) or serious injury. Recalled. (Feb 27 recall)

Selected 1290 Super Duke GT Motorcycles R from KTM Australia. Fuel hoses on specific motorcycle VINs may be faulty, which could cause a fuel leak. Should a fuel leak occur, escaping fuel could cause damage or may lead to a fire. Dealer to repair. (Feb 27recall)

Action 3 Unit Swing Set with Slide from Action Sports Equipment Pty Ltd. The thin plastic top of the slide may crack or break during use and may cause injuries to the user. Replace or refund slide. (Feb 27 recall)

Wireless Door Chimes from Swann Communications Pty Ltd. The back cover of the receiver unit may detach from the front cover exposing live parts., causing risk of electric shock. Recall or replace. (Feb 27)

Wheat Pop Sesame Flavour from Ottovo International Trading P/L. Item undeclared allergen - peanuts, consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed. Return for refund. (Feb 24 recall)

Ottovo International Trading P/L Wheat Pop Sesame Flavour Contributed

Mechanical Screw Spiral Bottle Jack 3 Ton from Mighty 8 Stores Pty Ltd. Jack does not comply with standard. Recalled and refunded may result in serious injury or death. (Feb 24 recall)

Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad Moose Enterprise Pty Ltd. Flat batteries removed from the toy may rupture, making a loud noise and expelling material and/or the battery cap from the battery causing a potential hazard. Replacement or refund. (Feb 23 recall)

Hello Kitty Polka Dot Nightie and Monster High Ghouls Nightie from Factory Outlet Dromana. Does not meet standards for fire safety. Recall and refund. (Feb 23 recall)

Hello Kitty Polka Dot Nightie & Monster High Ghouls Nightie from Factory Outlet Dromana. Contributed

Difflam Sore Throat Ready to Use Iodine Gargle from iNova Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Limited. An out-of-specification (OOS) result has been recorded for povidone-iodine assay in one batch may result in reduced efficacy. Product recalled and refunded. (Feb 23 recall)

Maserati Quattroporte (M156) and Ghibli (M157) MY2014 from Ateco Automotive Pty Ltd. Faulty gearshift lever. Maserati dealers will replace parts and upgrades. (Feb 22 recall)

Temporary tattoos from Gemwide Trading. Incorrect labelling. May contain cosmetic ingredients that cause sensitive or allergic reaction. Return for refund. (Feb 21)

Pedal Zap & Pedal Crush Bicycles from 99 Bikes Pty Ltd. If extreme force is applied to the handlebar the bicycle stem may crack. If the defect occurs while the bicycle is in use it could cause severe injury or death to the rider. Stop using bike and return for replacement part. (Feb 13)

2012 to 2017 Aventador Coupe & Roadster from Automobili Lamborghini. Issues with the EVAP system managing fuel vapours correctly, potentially allowing them to make contact with hot gases from the engine. If the gases and fuel vapours make contact there is a risk of fire. System upgrade by dealer. (Feb 10 recall)

For a complete list, go to www.productsafety.gov.au/recalls.