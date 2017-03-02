27°
News

126 items recalled since the new year began

Cathy Adams
| 2nd Mar 2017 11:20 AM
GEARSHIFT ISSUE: The Maserati Ghibli (M157) has been recalled.
GEARSHIFT ISSUE: The Maserati Ghibli (M157) has been recalled. Maserati

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM time-to-time we see a product recall notice - an item may catch fire, explode or cause imminent danger to your health if consumed.

They can be items proven to be of danger, or items deemed to pose a risk if not repaired.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Note7 made headlines for the propensity of its battery to explode, and was quickly recalled and refunded.

Volkswagon recently shocked the world with its fuel emissions scandal. Rather than being replaced or refunded in Australia, vehicles simply needed a software update.

So far in 2017, Product Safety Australia have listed 126 recall items. Of those products, 62 were transport related, followed by products for babies and children and health products with 21 products each.

They range from a Maserati Quattroporte sportscar to a set of door chimes.

Here are some of the 126 items you might not want to use before checking:

  • Stihl Pty Ltd - MS 461 and MS 461-R Chainsaws and GS 461 Concrete Cutter. The fuel suction hose between the fuel tank and the carburetor had, in some units within the affected serial number range, become pinched during assembly at the factory, allowing fuel to leak out. Owners should stop using the product and return it to their nearest Stihl servicing dealer to be checked and repaired. (March 2 recalled)

 

 

MS 461 and MS 461-R Chainsaws and GS 461 Concrete Cutter.
MS 461 and MS 461-R Chainsaws and GS 461 Concrete Cutter. Contributed
  • BMW 5 series (E39), 3 series (E46) and E53 (X5) from BMW Group Australia Ltd. It is possible that both during the vehicle's service life, or as part of a recent Takata airbag recall, the airbag inflator may have been replaced and the replacement airbag module may not deploy correctly. It is possible that both during the vehicle's service life, or as part of a recent Takata airbag recall, the airbag inflator may have been replaced and the replacement airbag module may not deploy correctly. Call dealer for replacement part. (March 2 recall)

 

  • Ricotta Cheese from Cottage Cheese Farm Pty Ltd. The recall is due to microbial (E. coli) contamination. Return product for full refund. (March 1)

 

 

  • Hyundai Sonata (LF) from Hyundai Motor Company Aust P/L had a faulty sunroof wind deflector plate. There was a danger the deflector plate may detach from vehicle and become an obstacle to other road users or cause sunroof glass to shatter. Consumers could return to dealer for repair. (March 1 recall)

 

 

  • Early Rider Belter 16" children's bicycle from Groupe Sportif Pty Ltd. The bike's brakes were not compliant. Owners could get a new back brake pedal kit installed free of charge There have been no reports of injury, but Australian standards require two braking systems. (March 1 recall)

 

 

Groupe Sportif Pty Ltd Early Rider Belter 16" children's bicycle
Groupe Sportif Pty Ltd Early Rider Belter 16" children's bicycle Contributed
  • Bosch Freestanding Gas/Electric Cooker 60cm from BSH Home Appliances Pty Ltd. An adaptor may crack causing a gas leak, which could cause an explosion. The component to be replaced by an authorised repairer. (Recalled Feb 28)

 

  • Young Ones My First Torch from Target Australia Pty Ltd. The batteries may be exposed, and the user may suffer internal burn injuries, which can result in serious illness and even death. In addition, the batteries may pose a choking hazard to young children. Product recalled. (Feb 28 recall)

 

 

Target Australia Pty Ltd Young Ones My First Torch
Target Australia Pty Ltd Young Ones My First Torch Contributed
  • Mercedes-Benz "E" Class passenger car from Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd. The wiper electrics were not wired properly, wipers would not work and visibility would be impaired for the driver. In the event of adverse weather conditions this could increase the risk of an accident. Company repair faulty wiring. (Feb 28 recall)

 

  • N16 Pulsar and Y61 Patrol from Nissan Motor Co. (Australia). Moisture could seep into the front passenger airbag inflator and could lead to abnormal deployment of the passenger airbag or metal fragment scatter. Part replacement. (Feb 28 recall)

 

 

  • Jie Cheng mobile phone toy from Jie Qin Wu. Small parts may detach, posing a potential choking hazard to young children. Product recalled. (Feb 28 recall)

 

 

  • Float X2 mountain bike rear shock absorbers from Fox Factory. The outer sleeve may rupture, posing a fall hazard. Return bike for repair. (Feb 27 recall)

 

 

  • Futuretronics Universal Charger by JB Hi-Fi Group Pty Ltd. Some chargers are short circuiting while connected to a power outlet. The defect could potentially result in fire, electrical shock (if internal components of the charger are exposed) or serious injury. Recalled. (Feb 27 recall)

 

 

  • Selected 1290 Super Duke GT Motorcycles R from KTM Australia. Fuel hoses on specific motorcycle VINs may be faulty, which could cause a fuel leak. Should a fuel leak occur, escaping fuel could cause damage or may lead to a fire. Dealer to repair. (Feb 27recall)

 

 

  • Action 3 Unit Swing Set with Slide from Action Sports Equipment Pty Ltd. The thin plastic top of the slide may crack or break during use and may cause injuries to the user. Replace or refund slide. (Feb 27 recall)

 

 

  • Wireless Door Chimes from Swann Communications Pty Ltd. The back cover of the receiver unit may detach from the front cover exposing live parts., causing risk of electric shock. Recall or replace. (Feb 27)

 

 

  • Wheat Pop Sesame Flavour from Ottovo International Trading P/L. Item undeclared allergen - peanuts, consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed. Return for refund. (Feb 24 recall)

 

 

 

Ottovo International Trading P/L Wheat Pop Sesame Flavour
Ottovo International Trading P/L Wheat Pop Sesame Flavour Contributed
  • Mechanical Screw Spiral Bottle Jack 3 Ton from Mighty 8 Stores Pty Ltd. Jack does not comply with standard. Recalled and refunded may result in serious injury or death. (Feb 24 recall)

 

  • Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad Moose Enterprise Pty Ltd. Flat batteries removed from the toy may rupture, making a loud noise and expelling material and/or the battery cap from the battery causing a potential hazard. Replacement or refund. (Feb 23 recall)

 

 

  • Hello Kitty Polka Dot Nightie and Monster High Ghouls Nightie from Factory Outlet Dromana. Does not meet standards for fire safety. Recall and refund. (Feb 23 recall)

 

 

 

Hello Kitty Polka Dot Nightie &amp; Monster High Ghouls Nightie from Factory Outlet Dromana.
Hello Kitty Polka Dot Nightie & Monster High Ghouls Nightie from Factory Outlet Dromana. Contributed
  • Difflam Sore Throat Ready to Use Iodine Gargle from iNova Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Limited. An out-of-specification (OOS) result has been recorded for povidone-iodine assay in one batch may result in reduced efficacy. Product recalled and refunded. (Feb 23 recall)

 

  • Maserati Quattroporte (M156) and Ghibli (M157) MY2014 from Ateco Automotive Pty Ltd. Faulty gearshift lever. Maserati dealers will replace parts and upgrades. (Feb 22 recall)

 

  • Temporary tattoos from Gemwide Trading. Incorrect labelling. May contain cosmetic ingredients that cause sensitive or allergic reaction. Return for refund. (Feb 21)

 

  • Pedal Zap & Pedal Crush Bicycles from 99 Bikes Pty Ltd. If extreme force is applied to the handlebar the bicycle stem may crack. If the defect occurs while the bicycle is in use it could cause severe injury or death to the rider. Stop using bike and return for replacement part. (Feb 13)

 

 

  • 2012 to 2017 Aventador Coupe & Roadster from Automobili Lamborghini. Issues with the EVAP system managing fuel vapours correctly, potentially allowing them to make contact with hot gases from the engine. If the gases and fuel vapours make contact there is a risk of fire. System upgrade by dealer. (Feb 10 recall)

 

 

For a complete list, go to www.productsafety.gov.au/recalls.

Lismore Northern Star
Kyogle High School viral fight club videos divides community

Kyogle High School viral fight club videos divides community

“YOUNG people in Kyogle, in schools, and socially, have the right to be proud of and feel a sense of connectedness in their community”

Man accused of killing wife to apply for bail

Edward Kenneth Lord is facing court after the suspicious death of his wife Michelle Lord. The car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015.

QLD man has faced court over the death of his wife in a car crash

126 items recalled since the new year began

GEARSHIFT ISSUE: The Maserati Ghibli (M157) has been recalled.

From Maseratis to door chimes: this is the list you need to read

Why fight videos pass the public interest test: Opinion

The consequences of school yard fights can be devastating.

How many innocent deaths do we need before we say enough is enough?

Local Partners

Rain, rain go away, men's shed wants to play

WHEN Greg Davis lost his wife to breast cancer, the Men's Shed was his lifeline getting him through some dark days.

Byron Bay's past brought to digital life

Byron Bay Historical Society is going digital

Byron Bay Historical Society will launch their new website next week

GUIDE: All the gigs you need to know about

TALENT: Michael Griffin is a Sydney-based Saxophonist who spends his time performing around Australia and Internationally and has performed at places such as Sydney Opera House, Entertainment Centre, Town Hall, Fat Cat (New York), among others. He was a semifinalist at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition in Washington DC. At the Lismore City Bowlo on Sunday from 2pm.

Dance, Country music, film and more

Popular comedian will make children laugh

HILARIOUS: Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA .

Noodlenut is Frank Woodley's new show

Damien Leith follows Roy Orbison's music path

Singer Damien Leith. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

Singer brings the music of his idol to the area

Aussie band asked to change name

Animal activists PETA anger fans by asking Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

What's on the big screen this week

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan.

HUGH Jackman returns one last time as Wolverine in Logan.

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Sold by Nick Russo

5/21-25 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $715,000

SOLD Prior to market for complex record price. We are pleased to announce the successful sale of this home before launching it to the open market. Both the owners...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Plans to upgrade Drill Hall on show

RENEWAL: Masterplans for the Drill Hall in Casino are now on exhibition.

Masterplans for development of hall site endorsed by council

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!