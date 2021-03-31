Members of the Rappville Community Advisory Group, Richmond Valley Council Recovery Officers along with Chris Gulaptis, Kevin Hogan, RVC Mayor Robert Mustow and General Manager Vaughan Macdonald.

Richmond Valley is continuing to get back on its feet more than a year on from the bushfires with the support of NSW and Federal Government funding.

The latest round of the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund sees half a dozen Clarence and Richmond Valley community projects being given a total of $1.25 million.

"This is further cash instalment in the Nationals in Government's absolute commitment to do everything possible to rebuild after the fires", Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said.

In the Richmond Valley, the Rappville Social Club has won $180,000 to purchase a bus with disability access to build community capacity, inclusion and access to services.

While in the Clarence Valley, Hernani will get a $125,000 facelift for its village hall and tennis club and the Blicks community has won $80,000 to develop a Recovery, Readiness and Resilience plan.

Clarence Valley Council has won three grants totalling nearly $900,000 for: a joint venture with the local Red Cross; a project to record the bushfires in history; and a third project that aims to "bring communities together to reconnect with nature, promoting healing and recovery while deepening their understanding of natural hazards".

A further $4 million has been allocated for projects that each benefit a number of regional NSW local government areas including the Clarence and Richmond Valleys.

The grants target local government areas that were disaster-declared during the 2019-20 bushfires and provide funding for medium and long-term projects that support community recovery and help build resilience and hope for the future

Originally published as $1.25M for bushfire recovery a welcome boost