125 years and still going strong

FARMING FOR THE FUTURE: The Wollongbar Institute was established primarily to test fruit crops, grasses and dairying suited to the subtropical climate. Pictured (above) is the residence as it stands today on the 100ha farm, while below (left) are Dreadnought boys milking in 1922 and (right) staff ploughing heavy ground with a bullock team in the 1920s. Contributed

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Wollongbar Primary Industries Institute has a long history, and this year celebrates 125 years as a leading centre for primary industries research, servicing and supporting the north coast community, industry and economy.

As part of the celebrations, the community is invited to attend the Open Day on Saturday August 24, from 10am to 3pm, to see first-hand the research undertaken at this magnificent site.

The Open Day will include information displays, guided tours, kids activities, historical displays, fish on show and local food.

The guided tours of the state-of-the-art laboratories, working farm and established rainforest will provide the opportunity for visitors to learn and to see first-hand the cutting edge research and services provided on site.

A special history display has been created to acknowledge the legacy of past research and the important connections with primary industries in growing the region.

Come and learn the history of how Wollongbar became the site of the second experimental farm in New South Wales in 1894, primarily to test fruit crops, grasses and dairying suited to the subtropical climate.

Wollongbar is now a modern Institute located on more than 100 hectares of prime agricultural land, part of a network of DPI research facilities across the state.

Today the Institute continues to support primary industries and has become a multi-disciplinary, well-recognised institute, with world class scientists, and approximately 100 staff working in the field and in laboratories.

Agriculture research is an ongoing area of focus and the site is increasingly used for other major areas of research work including:

Agriculture industry development

Fisheries habitat management

Shark strategy management

Cattle tick program

Biosecurity and food safety compliance

Water and soil analytical services

Plantation forestry regulation

Land and water programs

Regional stakeholder engagement and emergency management coordination.

Further investment in the research capabilities of Wollongbar Institute is continuing to set the foundations for future achievements.

The 125 year anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate with the community and industries' past achievements, present focus and future opportunities of the Wollongbar Institute.

Come and enjoy the ambience of the beautiful working farm and learn about the latest research discoveries to support agriculture and food security on the North Coast.

For more information visit the DPI website https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au

/about-us/research-development/centres/wollongbar/125-years-growing-our-region