Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers have rehabilitated more than 125 juvenile flying foxes.
Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers have rehabilitated more than 125 juvenile flying foxes.
Environment

125 baby flying foxes released back into the wild

28th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

CASINO'S flying fox colony will be boosted after more than 125 juveniles were released back into the wild.

Volunteers from Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers rehabilitated the young flying foxes and were "delighted” to say that every single one had been released.

Another 60 flying foxes that were in care were also released - all thanks to "wonderful, dedicated carers”.

"As each flying fox costs over $100 to take through to release, our group has been hit hard financially this year with so much wildlife in care,” the organisation posted on its Facebook page.

"We have been very busy this year at NRWC.

"We've (also) had the usual rescue and rehabilitation of animals coming into care for a variety of reasons including collisions, dog and cat attacks, storms, entanglements in netting and barbed wire.

"We ask you to consider Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers for tax deductible donations via our give now page.

"With no paid staff, all money goes directly to rehabilitating wildlife, for medications, food and housing.”

To make a donation, visit the website.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MURDER ARRESTS: Two men were drinking at same pub as victim

    MURDER ARRESTS: Two men were drinking at same pub as victim

    Crime THE homicide squad has “worked tirelessly”, sifting through information from the public, seizing cars, looking at forensic evidence and autopsy results.

    Why speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h on major road

    Why speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h on major road

    News Drivers have been asked to be patient on Lismore-Bangalow Rd

    • 28th Jun 2018 1:50 PM
    • 1 Quaker
    $4.7m tender awarded for next stage of saleyard upgrade

    premium_icon $4.7m tender awarded for next stage of saleyard upgrade

    News Lismore based AGS Commercial secures NRLX stage two tender

    PHOTOS: Police arrest Ballina murder suspects

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police arrest Ballina murder suspects

    Crime Police have had a breakthrough in a Ballina murder investigation

    Local Partners