125 baby flying foxes released back into the wild

Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers have rehabilitated more than 125 juvenile flying foxes.

CASINO'S flying fox colony will be boosted after more than 125 juveniles were released back into the wild.

Volunteers from Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers rehabilitated the young flying foxes and were "delighted” to say that every single one had been released.

Another 60 flying foxes that were in care were also released - all thanks to "wonderful, dedicated carers”.

"As each flying fox costs over $100 to take through to release, our group has been hit hard financially this year with so much wildlife in care,” the organisation posted on its Facebook page.

"We have been very busy this year at NRWC.

"We've (also) had the usual rescue and rehabilitation of animals coming into care for a variety of reasons including collisions, dog and cat attacks, storms, entanglements in netting and barbed wire.

"We ask you to consider Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers for tax deductible donations via our give now page.

"With no paid staff, all money goes directly to rehabilitating wildlife, for medications, food and housing.”

To make a donation, visit the website.