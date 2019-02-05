$12.3 million research facility promised by Labor

LISMORE will become Australia's flood research powerhouse thanks to a $12.3 million investment from Federal Labor to establish the National Institute for Flood Resilience at Southern Cross University.

If Labor is elected, funding for the project would flow from the 2020-2021 financial year.

Labor's Deputy Leader, Tanya Plibersek, will make the announcement at the university this morning.

She said the new National Institute will be at the forefront of helping communities better prepare for, predict, and recover from floods.

"The knowledge developed in Lismore will be shared across our nation, and the world," Ms Plibersek said.

"The National Institute will include a new network of smart sensors in the local area to more accurately predict floods.

"There will also be improved flood safe education in schools.

"The Northern Rivers is one of the most active flood plains in Australia, so locals know first-hand the devastating impact these natural disasters can have.

"Floods can cost lives, and ruin homes and businesses.

"Over the last 10 years, every state in the country has experienced major floods.

"It's estimated those floods have cost the Australian economy $18.2 billion per year."

Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, said the National Institute will include the creation of a flagship emergency Flood Response Centre for the Northern Rivers.

"The Flood Response Centre will ensure the best possible co-ordination of the State Emergency Service and allied emergency and incident response in the Northern Rivers region," he said.

"And it will deliver improved communication between vulnerable communities and first responders during a flood.

"The Flood Response Centre will work closely with the State Emergency Services, St John's Ambulance, the Roads and Maritime Service, the NSW Business Chamber, and the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation of Councils."

"This is great news for our local community.

"Having the National Institute for Flood Resilience based in the Northern Rivers is a coup for Lismore.

"Not only will it help protect the Northern Rivers from the terrible impact of floods, it will boost the local economy and create jobs."