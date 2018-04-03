$12,000 needed for two iconic Lismore festivals

COMMUNITY groups are seeking more than $12,000 from Lismore Council for two key festivals in 2018.

On the agenda of the April Lismore Business Panel on Thursday, are requests for $10,000 for the Lismore Lantern Parade and $2000 for the Friendship Festival.

According to the agenda, the City Centre Manager has received a Sponsorship Proposal from LightnUp Inc for the Lismore Lantern Parade to be held on Saturday, June 23.

The Lismore Business Promotion Program Business Plan 2016-18 allocated $2500 for the 2017 Lantern Parade, but due to the impact of the floods last year an additional $5000 was approved.

The program has a long history of financially supporting the Lantern Parade, dating back to 2011 and this year's proposal is requesting $10,000 as a major event sponsor.

This year the parade will finish at the Quad space due to construction taking place at Oakes Oval, and this effectively means LightnUp will lose a major portion of its income stream (about $23,000) as the Quad space is not fenced.

Meanwhile, the proposal seeking $2000 funding for the council to be a platinum sponsor for the 2018 Friendship Festival's, Piazza in the Park set for June 24 in Spinks Park.

The request said the funds will be used to support the marketing of the event which is an opportunity to build on the goodwill created from the previous two festivals (2016 and 2017).

It is also an opportunity to expand the promotion of Lismore as a multicultural destination across the region, north into south-east Queensland and south to the mid-coast as well as internationally.

The organisers advise that it is a day organised for families, young and old, friends and acquaintances and is a free event embracing the City's historical ties to the Italian community and highlighting how these have influenced our sense of place.

"It is an opportunity to promote and strengthen our sister city relationship with Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto and to invite attendees to be an 'Italian for a day'," the proposal said.

The community is welcome to attend the April 5 meeting of the Lismore Business Panel at the Wilson Room, Level 4 Rous Water Building, Molesworth St, Lismore on Thursday, at 2pm.