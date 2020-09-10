Menu
Rosealynd House, near Kyogle, is on the market.
News

120-year-old Kyogle homestead set to impress

Rebecca Lollback
10th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
AN ICONIC Kyogle home which has been "lovingly" restored by an interior designer is now on the market.

Rosealynd House was built in 1900 and features bay windows, French doors, 13ft ceilings, all on four hectares of prime farmland.

Location, location, location: There’s a lot to love about this home.
It is listed for sale by Vanessa Wernowski at Ray White Rural Kyogle at $729,000.

"The home has been lovingly restored by interior designer Lindee-Anne Flack," the agent's listing explains.

"It has four large bedrooms, master with large built in robes, bay window and sitting area, Hamptons-style solid timber kitchen, wide hallway and two separate living areas (formal and informal)."

The home was built in 1900 but has all new plumbing.
With new reverse-cycle air conditioning, crystal chandeliers, polished hardwood floors and all new appliances, plumbing and fittings, Rosealynd House is the perfect blend of old and new.

The home is just five minutes from Kyogle and has NBN and excellent mobile and TV coverage.

A huge covered veranda is ideal for entertaining with a built-in, stainless steel gas barbecue.

Crystal chandeliers and formal dining spaces give Rosealynd House impressive features.
Other features include:

Lemon, lime, fig, grapes and passionfruit

Fully fenced fertile paddocks, water troughs and barns to keep horses, sheep or cows

Three car, solid timber, powered garage

Two 5000 gallon rainwater tanks

Bore with new pump.

The beautiful kitchen.
"This property is beautifully presented inside and out," the agent's website states.

"It is absolutely resplendent in every sense.

Surround yourself with nature in the stunning cottage gardens.
"Framed by lush cottage style gardens, you'll be thoroughly charmed by the colourful flowering plants, fertile lawn, shady trees, and intoxicated by the aromatic scents of the rose gardens, gardenias and lavender, or long luncheons under the pergola cascading with wisteria and jasmine."

Phone Vanessa Wernowski at Ray White Rural Kyogle on 0418 620 834 or 6632 3544.

federation home kyogle northern rivers property northern rivers real estate
Lismore Northern Star

