120 year-old grand lady gets facelift in Newrybar

REPAIRS: The Newrybar Hall, built in 1899, is currently undergoing an external facelift. Javier Encalada

A spokesperson for Ballina Shire Council confirmed the works were needed, saying: "The exterior of the building was looking tired and had a few pieces of exterior timber cladding that needed to be replaced and also ageing peeling paint".

"Council staff have been working with the president of the Newrybar Hall Committee in relation to the timing of the project, colour scheme, and more, to ensure that this fantastic old building continues to be great community asset."

The repairs have been carried out and the exterior of the building is now receiving a fresh coat of paint.

The hall has been placed on a seven year paint program, the program includes a yearly review of the paint work and a touch-up/re-paint as required.

The Newrybar Community Hall - previously known as The Newrybar School of Arts - was built in 1899 and has become the focal point of community life.

Many weddings, parties, school functions, meetings and events have been celebrated at the Hall over its 120 year lifetime.

Concerts, bazaars, cards, billiards, skating, table tennis, meetings, junior farmers, school functions , sports evenings and tournaments were all a regular feature at the Hall.

Balls and dances were organised monthly with visitors travelling by local cream carrier to attend.

Newrybar Community Hall was the site of the official Switching-On Ceremony of electricity on September 24, 1934.

The event was well attended with more than 200 district residents and visitors. The Ballina Brass Band played in the illuminated street and Mr W Boorman, the first secretary and foundation trustee of the Hall, switched on the lights.

ln January 1940, and again in 1942, the hall was extensively damaged by a severe cyclone.

The Newrybar RSL had regular meetings at the hall from 1946 until its closure in 1997 due to a decline in RSL members.