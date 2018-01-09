Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

120 people stung by bluebottles in just two days

Hundreds treated for bluebottle stings at Byron Bay and Lennox Head over the weekend.
Hundreds treated for bluebottle stings at Byron Bay and Lennox Head over the weekend. Surfit Lennox
Samantha Poate
by

MORE than 100 people were treated for bluebottle stings over the weekend, as warmer conditions brought hundreds of the stingers to North Coast shores.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said Main Beach at Byron Bay and Lennox Head saw the majority of reported stings on Saturday and Sunday.

"In total, we had 120 persons recorded with blue bottle stings, ranging from young children through to adults," Mr Keough said.

"None of these persons were actually conveyed to hospital but they were treated by lifesavers on duty."

Mr Keough said the amount of bluebottles on the shores were attributed to an onshore wind and warm water temperatures.

"It's very sporadic, we only get bluebottles when the water temperature is warm and also when we get those onshore winds," he said.

"We did see some very warm conditions up and down the coast which has been very well publicised as of late."

Water temperatures for the weekend were recorded at around 25 degrees.

"On top of that we did see some light onshore winds which increased as the day went on, so that's what brought the bluebottles or the stingers onto the beach along our coastline," Mr Keough said.

He said if beach-goers were still concerned they should talk to the lifesavers on duty.

"Prior to jumping into the water, read any signs or directions given by lifeguards on duty," he said.

"If there are bluebottles present then the appropriate signage will be along the coast or area.

"Any queries in regard to where they are just go and have a chat with the lifesavers on duty."

If you get stung by a bluebottle, lifesavers' advice is to:

  • Remain calm
  • Remove yourself from the water
  • Remove affected stinger from skin using your fingernails - scratching it off the skin.
  • Apply some fresh water
  • Treat with ice to affected area
  • Or apply running hot water over the affected area.

Topics:  bluebottles byron bay lennox head north coast beaches surf life saving australia surf life saving nsw

Lismore Northern Star
20 free things you can get in Lismore right now

20 free things you can get in Lismore right now

ONE person's trash is another person's treasure, and that is definitely the case on Gumtree. So what bargains are out there?

Third time lucky for controversial council meeting?

Councillor Elly Bird has flagged her intention to be at the extraordinary council meeting tomorrow night.

Mayor 'optimistic' quorum will form with councillor back on deck

Tough, hot conditions for young cricket players

WELL BOWLED: Ballina Coast bowler Rupert Fahy with wicketkeeper Will Bates, puts the pressure on a batsman Met South West District at Hill Park, Wollongbar, in their opening match of the Ballina U13 Cricket Carnival.

Teams line up for U13 cricket carnival in Ballina

The Byron band that wrote a song with Daft Punk

THE BAND: Parcels are Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

Parcels is touring the single Overnight with a local show this month

Local Partners