120 people stung by bluebottles in just two days

Hundreds treated for bluebottle stings at Byron Bay and Lennox Head over the weekend. Surfit Lennox

MORE than 100 people were treated for bluebottle stings over the weekend, as warmer conditions brought hundreds of the stingers to North Coast shores.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said Main Beach at Byron Bay and Lennox Head saw the majority of reported stings on Saturday and Sunday.

"In total, we had 120 persons recorded with blue bottle stings, ranging from young children through to adults," Mr Keough said.

"None of these persons were actually conveyed to hospital but they were treated by lifesavers on duty."

Mr Keough said the amount of bluebottles on the shores were attributed to an onshore wind and warm water temperatures.

"It's very sporadic, we only get bluebottles when the water temperature is warm and also when we get those onshore winds," he said.

"We did see some very warm conditions up and down the coast which has been very well publicised as of late."

Water temperatures for the weekend were recorded at around 25 degrees.

"On top of that we did see some light onshore winds which increased as the day went on, so that's what brought the bluebottles or the stingers onto the beach along our coastline," Mr Keough said.

He said if beach-goers were still concerned they should talk to the lifesavers on duty.

"Prior to jumping into the water, read any signs or directions given by lifeguards on duty," he said.

"If there are bluebottles present then the appropriate signage will be along the coast or area.

"Any queries in regard to where they are just go and have a chat with the lifesavers on duty."

If you get stung by a bluebottle, lifesavers' advice is to: