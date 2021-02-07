Menu
Construction contracts have been awarded for four major school upgrades on the Tweed.
Education

$120 million worth of school upgrades progresses

Liana Boss
7th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Construction contracts have been awarded for four school upgrades on the Tweed.

Lipman has been awarded the contract for the main works construction at Tweed Heads South Public School and Tweed River High School.

Richard Crookes Constructions has secured the contract for the main works construction at Kingscliff Public School and Kingscliff High School.

 

Tenders opened for each of the upgrades in May last year.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest welcomed the progress of each of the projects.

Early works have been completed at the schools, which are sharing in $120 million worth of upgrades.

A concept design for the Tweed River High School upgrade which includes a new library, three new science labs and two new classrooms, extension of the technology and applied studies building and hospital teaching area, and upgrade of canteen.
"I'm very pleased the NSW Government is prioritising the educational needs of our young people as our communities continue to grow," Mr Provest said.

"Tweed Heads is an important, growing regional centre, and investments in education will further build the capability and strength of this region while supporting economic growth."

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell also welcomed the progress.

"The multimillion-dollar upgrade to all four schools will provide the local community with the high-quality education facilities our students and teachers deserve," Ms Mitchell said.

"We're committed to providing the very best education for all students and teachers in NSW."

The works will see the construction of a new school entrance and canteen at Tweed Heads South Public School and an upgrade to the canteen and teaching spaces in Blocks J and R at Tweed River High School.

 

A concept design for the Tweed River High School upgrade which includes a new library, three new science labs and two new classrooms, extension of the technology and applied studies building and hospital teaching area, and upgrade of canteen.
At Kingscliff Public School, completed works include an extension to the hall to accommodate the entire school population and a new student canteen and out-of-school-hours care facility.

The school will also receive new classrooms, a new library, an extended hall with new canteen and out of school hours care facilities, new outdoor spaces and a redeveloped school entry.

Completed works at Kingscliff High School include a new sports and physical education pavilion.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest at the 2020 announcement of the $17 billion commitment to upgrade the Tweed River High School to include specialist vocational education facilities. Photo: Jessica Lamb
Kingscliff High School will receive a new library, new senior learning environment, refurbished hospitality facilities, creative and performing arts building and new sports pavilion.

Tweed Heads South Public School will receive 11 new permanent "future-focused" classrooms, a new library, a more visually-appealing and practical street entry, new canteen, new out-of-school-hours care facilities and improved playground and outdoor spaces.

At Tweed River High School, the school community will also benefit from new and refurbished teaching spaces, a new library and a new senior learning environment.

