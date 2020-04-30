Menu
Walker Taylor (left) and mum Zenia Taylor-Kellock at a telehealth meeting with a specialist.
120 medical professionals sign up for video consultations

Javier Encalada
30th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
DOCTORS and allied health professionals who want to offer video consultations can contact North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) for help.

The network is supporting practitioners from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie to access the free Healthdirect Video Call platform.

This online consultation tool is part of the COVID-19 telehealth rollout.

Julie Sturgess, NCPHN chief executive, said those who can access Video Call include GPs, medical specialists, consultant physicians, obstetricians, midwives, Aboriginal medical services, consultant psychiatrists, mental health workers, nurse practitioners, and all other allied health practitioners.

“Healthdirect’s Video Call has already helped over 120 local services across our region to start offering video appointments to their patients,” she said.

“The platform is purpose-built for health settings and designed to create secure virtual clinics and waiting areas. It is user friendly for both patient and clinician, requiring very little technical knowledge.”

NCPHN knows that making the move to video appointments is a big change for everyone. Resources to assist are available at https://ncphn.org.au/coronavirus-information#tele

“Our Digital Health Team is taking the stress away by completing the initial set up of Healthdirect Video Call and offering ongoing support. We have had great feedback from people who are delighted with the help they have received from us,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Getting started is as simple as filling out the form available on our website. The Digital Health Team will then complete the set up for you.

“Beyond that, organisations or individuals are in complete control of the platform. It is their account and they can change it to suit their needs.”

For more information, visit https://ncphn.org.au/healthdirect-video-call or email digitalhealth@ncphn.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

