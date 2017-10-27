12 yr old student recognised for her humanity

ABOVE: Rosebank Public School Student, Lucinda Bell received a Fred Hollows Humanity Award in Sydney on Mondayi Hollows with Lucinda Bell and NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes.

A YEAR six student from Lismore was one of 176 students in New South Wales recognised for her compassion, integrity and kindness.

Rosebank Public School's Lucinda Bell was awarded The Fred Hollows Foundation's Humanity Award at Parliament House in Sydney on Monday.

Lucinda was nominated by her teacher, Abigail Sawyer, for being a diligent and generous member of her community.

Lucinda helped organise the school's Easter raffle this year, and when it was cancelled because of extreme flooding in Lismore, Lucinda personally donated prizes, with the help of her family and friends, for the raffle to still go ahead.

NSW Education Minister, Rob Stokes and Founding Director of The Fred Hollows Foundation, Gabi Hollows, presented more than 100 students from across NSW with their certificates.

"The late Fred Hollows was an extraordinary humanitarian who restored eyesight for many thousands of people in his lifetime and established an ongoing legacy that continues to save people from preventable blindness to this day," Mr Stokes said.

"I congratulate the year six students recognised who have, like Fred Hollows, made the world a more compassionate and better place," Mr Stokes said.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Award began in the ACT in 2012 and expanded into NSW in 2015.

In 2017 the award became a truly national initiative, with 420 children nominated across the country.

"The endless ideas and energy of young people continues to inspire me and it was great to meet so many of the students who are making a positive difference in their communities," Ms Hollows said.

"Fred would have been incredibly proud of the contribution these students are making to society and of The Foundation for recognising and encouraging them to help others, no matter how big or small their actions.

"To all of this year's Humanity Award recipients and to the 2017 NSW Junior Ambassador to The Foundation, I offer my warmest congratulations and my heartfelt thanks."