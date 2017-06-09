20°
News

12 things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 9th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
GOLDEN GIRL: Manager of Lazybones Tracy Whitaker was sitting pretty at last year's Old and Gold Festival at Brunswick Heads.
GOLDEN GIRL: Manager of Lazybones Tracy Whitaker was sitting pretty at last year's Old and Gold Festival at Brunswick Heads. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Brunswick Heads Old and Gold 2017: At ths traditional all-town garage sale there will be four large fairs to browse: The Catholic Church hosts Ye Olde Church Fair (cnr Tweed & Mullumbimbi Sts), Brunswick Heads Public School puts on it's Treasure Trove on the school grounds (cnr Fingal and Park Sts), head to the Memorial Hall (Fingal St) for the ever-popular Indoor Collectables Fair with six new stalls including Time and Tides Artwear or head to the CWA Secondhand Fair (behind the school, on Park St). Plus live music, environmental demonstrations, food, fundraising events, stalls of all shapes and sizes, surprises at the Brunswick Picture House, the Lucky Penny prize wheel at the Memorial Hall entry, devonshire teas at the CWA, plus raffles (win a bike from Brunswick Heads Bikes) at the Indoor Collectables Fair (Memorial Hall). At Brunswick Heads this Saturday from 8.30am.

2. Second Hand Book Fair: Friends of Libraries Byron Shire are holding a Book Fair in Byron Bay over the June long weekend. This is an annual event that raises funds to support our Shire libraries. Over 10,000 books, magazines, CDs, DVDs will be on sale at low prices. Books for every interest: fiction, non-fiction, childrens, young adults, collectors. At the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach Byron Bay this Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free event.

3. Beats and Bowls in Ballina: This free event will get you entertained all afternoon and evening, with three DJs ready to get you in the mood for a groove. Beats and Bowls will be a day of free bowls and music in Ballina. DJs Kye Sommerville, Twosing and James Browne will be in charge of the music decks. At Cherry Street Sports Club, corner of Cherry and Bentinck Sts, Ballina, this Saturday from 3-11pm.

4. Rous Mill Ball: Frock up and get ready for a fantastic fundraiser ball this weekend. This year's Rous Mill Community Hall Fundraiser Ball will be held at the hall this Saturday, from 7.30pm. Cost is $10. Proceeds from the evening will go to the hall committee and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. For details, phone Dot on 6628 0009 or email dotsdancing6@gmail.com.

5. Julius Caesar: Angus Jackson directs Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, as the race to claim the empire spirals out of control. Caesar returns from war, all-conquering, but mutiny is rumbling through the corridors of power. The Rome season in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre opens with the politics of spin and betrayal turning to violence. Following his sell-out productions of Tom Morton-Smith's Oppenheimer (2014) and James Fenton's adaptation of Don Quixote (2016), Season Director Angus Jackson steers the thrilling action. Recorded live on April 26, 2017, in Stratford-upon-Avon. Please note: This is a live screening of the theatre performance. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, this Saturday at 1pm and Wednesday, June 14, at 11am.

6. Mermaids of Floodmore: The Humans of Lismore return with their latest and most bodacious show yet: Mermaids of Floodmore. Music, comedy and... mermaids? With special guests Joel Spargo, Jyllie Jackson, Kazya K, Millie Ivaschenko, Dave Batten, Andrea Soler, Gyrm Wyrmskeg and Teddy Lewis King, the event will also feature an Under The Sea Costume Competition. At the New Tattersalls Hotel's back room this Saturday, from 7.30pm. $10.

7. A Capella Concert: Vocal troupe The Idea of North is teaming up with Japanese vocal percussionist, Kaichiro Kitamura, for a special show called the Groove Sessions. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm. Visit lismorecityhall.com.au.

8. North Coast Road Racer Bikes: North Coast Road Racer bike riders will be at the track all day Saturday and Sunday. Feel free to go and watch them race. At the Lismore Kart Club, Tweed St, Lismore.

9. Baseball: The 2017 Australian Little League Championship is happening at Albert Park this weekend until Monday. It features 20 All-Star Little League teams from across Australia over a six-day tournament. The winning team will receive qualification for the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, USA. Free event.

10. Theatre: The Lismore Theatre Company production of Heroes is a "playful, bawdy and heartbreakingly funny" about old age and the effects of wartime trauma, while still retaining dignity and grace. At the Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets online at lismoretheatrecompany.org.au or at the door on the night.

11. The Very Hungry Catterpillar: Following sold-out audiences to more than 55,000 people in two years, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has announced three performances in Lismore. This show features 75 puppets that adapts four of Eric Carle's books for the stage. At Lismore City Hall, on Wednesday, June 14. For details visit lismorecityhall.com.au.

12. Uncharted Waters screening: Wayne Lynch bursted onto the Australian surfing scene in the 1960s and rode a wave like no one else. He was a champion, a draft dodger, an outsider, a revolutionary, a messiah, an environmentalist, a victim, a wild man, a pauper and an enigma. He tested himself against the big waves and produced something beautiful and exhilarating and elegant in the process.A documentary (2013) about this incredible character will screen at Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, on Wednesday, June 14, from 7pm. 89 min. Rated M.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brunswick heads brunswick picture house lismore city hall lismore theatre company norpa northenr rivers entertainment old and gold festival top ten very hnungry catterpillar whatson

Health boss responds to 'sick joke' front page: LETTER

Health boss responds to 'sick joke' front page: LETTER

"I REMAIN committed to ensuring we continually improve our clinical procedures and systems which deliver safe and effective healthcare."

LISTEN: BoM predict heavy rainfall for the weekend

STORMY WEATHER: Heavy rain could cause flash flooding across the Northern Rivers so take extra care on the roads.

Prepare for stormy weather this long weekend

Union issues safety concern over electricity service trucks

OVERWEIGHT: An Essential Energy borer truck fitted with a crane used to dig holes and lift new power poles into position was found to exceed the legal safe weight limit for its front axle while being checked on a public weighbridge.

Energy company makes light over heavy trucks safety

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Local Partners

Rail trail crowdfunding campaign steaming ahead

A CAMPAIGN to raise money to fund a comprehensive business case for a Casino to Eltham rail trail has raised thousands of dollars in a few days.

Jobs flow in $2m boost for Casino

MEAT FEST: Chief Executive Officer of Northern Co-operative Meat Company, Simon Stahl shows Page MP Kevin Hogan around the Meatworks factory.

Grants great news for Meatworks, farmers and the local community

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

FOREVER SOUL: Lisa Hunt began singing in that great African American tradition, the gospel church. She went on to study voice at The City College of New York where she received a BFA in music. She plays at the Ballina RSL Club on Friday from 9pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

APPLE has led the evolution of how we enjoy music since the iPod was first unveiled in 2001.

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

WATCH: Look inside the ACO Virtual

The Australian Chamber Orchestra's interactive installation, ACO Virtual is coming to Lismore.

Schools will get to try out the interactive technology today

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,800,000

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Become An Owner Of A Private Byron Bay Villa

2/14 Keats Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $650,000 to...

This solid 2 bedroom villa is a rare one being only 1 of 3. The location is excellent. It's an easy walk into Byron Bay's town centre, schools and beaches. Mac's...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!