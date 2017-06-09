12 things to do this week

1. Brunswick Heads Old and Gold 2017: At ths traditional all-town garage sale there will be four large fairs to browse: The Catholic Church hosts Ye Olde Church Fair (cnr Tweed & Mullumbimbi Sts), Brunswick Heads Public School puts on it's Treasure Trove on the school grounds (cnr Fingal and Park Sts), head to the Memorial Hall (Fingal St) for the ever-popular Indoor Collectables Fair with six new stalls including Time and Tides Artwear or head to the CWA Secondhand Fair (behind the school, on Park St). Plus live music, environmental demonstrations, food, fundraising events, stalls of all shapes and sizes, surprises at the Brunswick Picture House, the Lucky Penny prize wheel at the Memorial Hall entry, devonshire teas at the CWA, plus raffles (win a bike from Brunswick Heads Bikes) at the Indoor Collectables Fair (Memorial Hall). At Brunswick Heads this Saturday from 8.30am.

2. Second Hand Book Fair: Friends of Libraries Byron Shire are holding a Book Fair in Byron Bay over the June long weekend. This is an annual event that raises funds to support our Shire libraries. Over 10,000 books, magazines, CDs, DVDs will be on sale at low prices. Books for every interest: fiction, non-fiction, childrens, young adults, collectors. At the Byron Bay Surf Club, Main Beach Byron Bay this Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free event.

3. Beats and Bowls in Ballina: This free event will get you entertained all afternoon and evening, with three DJs ready to get you in the mood for a groove. Beats and Bowls will be a day of free bowls and music in Ballina. DJs Kye Sommerville, Twosing and James Browne will be in charge of the music decks. At Cherry Street Sports Club, corner of Cherry and Bentinck Sts, Ballina, this Saturday from 3-11pm.

4. Rous Mill Ball: Frock up and get ready for a fantastic fundraiser ball this weekend. This year's Rous Mill Community Hall Fundraiser Ball will be held at the hall this Saturday, from 7.30pm. Cost is $10. Proceeds from the evening will go to the hall committee and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. For details, phone Dot on 6628 0009 or email dotsdancing6@gmail.com.

5. Julius Caesar: Angus Jackson directs Shakespeare's epic political tragedy, as the race to claim the empire spirals out of control. Caesar returns from war, all-conquering, but mutiny is rumbling through the corridors of power. The Rome season in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre opens with the politics of spin and betrayal turning to violence. Following his sell-out productions of Tom Morton-Smith's Oppenheimer (2014) and James Fenton's adaptation of Don Quixote (2016), Season Director Angus Jackson steers the thrilling action. Recorded live on April 26, 2017, in Stratford-upon-Avon. Please note: This is a live screening of the theatre performance. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, this Saturday at 1pm and Wednesday, June 14, at 11am.

6. Mermaids of Floodmore: The Humans of Lismore return with their latest and most bodacious show yet: Mermaids of Floodmore. Music, comedy and... mermaids? With special guests Joel Spargo, Jyllie Jackson, Kazya K, Millie Ivaschenko, Dave Batten, Andrea Soler, Gyrm Wyrmskeg and Teddy Lewis King, the event will also feature an Under The Sea Costume Competition. At the New Tattersalls Hotel's back room this Saturday, from 7.30pm. $10.

7. A Capella Concert: Vocal troupe The Idea of North is teaming up with Japanese vocal percussionist, Kaichiro Kitamura, for a special show called the Groove Sessions. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm. Visit lismorecityhall.com.au.

8. North Coast Road Racer Bikes: North Coast Road Racer bike riders will be at the track all day Saturday and Sunday. Feel free to go and watch them race. At the Lismore Kart Club, Tweed St, Lismore.

9. Baseball: The 2017 Australian Little League Championship is happening at Albert Park this weekend until Monday. It features 20 All-Star Little League teams from across Australia over a six-day tournament. The winning team will receive qualification for the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, USA. Free event.

10. Theatre: The Lismore Theatre Company production of Heroes is a "playful, bawdy and heartbreakingly funny" about old age and the effects of wartime trauma, while still retaining dignity and grace. At the Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets online at lismoretheatrecompany.org.au or at the door on the night.

11. The Very Hungry Catterpillar: Following sold-out audiences to more than 55,000 people in two years, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has announced three performances in Lismore. This show features 75 puppets that adapts four of Eric Carle's books for the stage. At Lismore City Hall, on Wednesday, June 14. For details visit lismorecityhall.com.au.

12. Uncharted Waters screening: Wayne Lynch bursted onto the Australian surfing scene in the 1960s and rode a wave like no one else. He was a champion, a draft dodger, an outsider, a revolutionary, a messiah, an environmentalist, a victim, a wild man, a pauper and an enigma. He tested himself against the big waves and produced something beautiful and exhilarating and elegant in the process.A documentary (2013) about this incredible character will screen at Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, on Wednesday, June 14, from 7pm. 89 min. Rated M.