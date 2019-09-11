Menu
BE PREPARED: Something as simple as mowing your lawn can help prepare your home against a bushfire.
BE PREPARED: Something as simple as mowing your lawn can help prepare your home against a bushfire.
12 simple tips to prepare your home for a bushfire

Jackie Munro
by
11th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
WITH bushfires raging across northern NSW and firefighters predicting a "horror" fire season, many residents are wondering how they can try and prepare their home in case a bushfire breaks out near their property.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said while the idea of trying to prepare your home for bushfire can be overwhelming, there are a number of very simple tasks you can do to help reduce the threat.

"A well prepared home is more likely to survive a bushfire. Even if your plan is to leave early, the more you prepare your home, the more likely it will survive a bush fire or ember attack," he said.

"A well prepared home can also be easier for you or firefighters to defend, and is less likely to put your neighbours' homes at risk.

"A well prepared home will also give you more protection if a fire threatens suddenly and you cannot leave."

The NSW RFS said there are 12 basic maintenance tips to prepare your property:

  • Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs
  • Install metal gutter guards
  • Repair damaged or missing tiles on the roof
  • Install fine metal mesh screens on windows and doors
  • Fit seals around doors and windows to eliminate gaps
  • Enclose the areas under the house
  • Repair or cover gaps in external walls
  • Attach a fire sprinkler system to gutters
  • Keep lawns short and gardens well maintained
  • Cut back trees and shrubs overhanging buildings
  • Clean up fallen leaves, twigs and debris around the property
  • Have hoses long enough to reach around your house

The spokesman said with drought gripping much of the state and water scarce, residents with a pool, tank or dam can put a Static Water Supply sign on your property entrance, so firefighters know where they can get water.

He said all residents should check and maintain adequate levels of home and contents insurance and ensure it is up to date.

For more information on how to prepare your home for bushfire, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

