12 simple tips to prepare your home for a bushfire

BE PREPARED: Something as simple as mowing your lawn can help prepare your home against a bushfire.

BE PREPARED: Something as simple as mowing your lawn can help prepare your home against a bushfire. Russell Prothero

WITH bushfires raging across northern NSW and firefighters predicting a "horror" fire season, many residents are wondering how they can try and prepare their home in case a bushfire breaks out near their property.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said while the idea of trying to prepare your home for bushfire can be overwhelming, there are a number of very simple tasks you can do to help reduce the threat.

"A well prepared home is more likely to survive a bushfire. Even if your plan is to leave early, the more you prepare your home, the more likely it will survive a bush fire or ember attack," he said.

"A well prepared home can also be easier for you or firefighters to defend, and is less likely to put your neighbours' homes at risk.

"A well prepared home will also give you more protection if a fire threatens suddenly and you cannot leave."

The NSW RFS said there are 12 basic maintenance tips to prepare your property:

Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs

Install metal gutter guards

Repair damaged or missing tiles on the roof

Install fine metal mesh screens on windows and doors

Fit seals around doors and windows to eliminate gaps

Enclose the areas under the house

Repair or cover gaps in external walls

Attach a fire sprinkler system to gutters

Keep lawns short and gardens well maintained

Cut back trees and shrubs overhanging buildings

Clean up fallen leaves, twigs and debris around the property

Have hoses long enough to reach around your house

The spokesman said with drought gripping much of the state and water scarce, residents with a pool, tank or dam can put a Static Water Supply sign on your property entrance, so firefighters know where they can get water.

He said all residents should check and maintain adequate levels of home and contents insurance and ensure it is up to date.

For more information on how to prepare your home for bushfire, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.