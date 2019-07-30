12 reasons to visit Tenterfield for the Peter Allen Festival

ENORMOUS: Tenterfield's giant cork tree, still growing in Wood Street, was brought from England by Edward Parker in a jam tin in 1861.

WHAT do maracas, red shoes, feather boas and Hawaiian shirts have in common? Well surely it means the Peter Allen Festival is back in town.

Northern Rivers residents are being encouraged to make the journey up the range to visit beautiful Tenterfield in September to celebrate the festival celebrating the life and legacy of one of Australia's most memorable entertainers.

Here are 12 fantastic things to do in Tenterfield during the festival:

1. Outdoor cinema

Bring your picnic blanket to enjoy a free screening of the wildly-popular movie The Greatest Showman in a pop-up outdoor cinema in Bruxner Park.

Hugh Jackman (who played Peter Allen in 'The Boy From Oz') leads an all-star cast in this bold and original musical filled with infectious show-stopping performances that will bring you to your feet.

September 6, 6:30pm.

2. Children's activities

The children will be entertained with plenty of free activities at the Kids Corner in the council chambers south car park.

There will be a lucky door prize every hour.

September 6 and September 7, 10am-5pm.

3. Glenrock Gardens picnic

Enjoy free children's activities and live music in the award-winning Glenrock Gardens, before relaxing over a Devonshire tea.

English-style gardens are incorporated within a working farm interspersed with iconic Australian bushland.

Gold coin donation entry on September 8, 10am-2pm.

4. Peter Allen Express

Travel to the festival by vintage train through glorious mountain scenery from Warwick to Wallangarra on the border on Friday, with lunch at the historic Wallangarra Station.

For tickets contact Southern Downs Steam Railway.

September ,6 7.30am to September 8, 6.30pm.

5. Peter Allen Boulevard

Tenterfield's main street comes alive with markets, street performers and musicians, with three stages of free live music.

Chill by the Commercial Boutique Hotel Stage or enjoy the atmosphere in Bruxner Park.

September 7, 10am-4pm

6. Jackaroo's breakfast

Enjoy a scrumptious bacon and egg breakfast, a guided tour of a working free-range pork farm, and listen to all Peter Allen's classics performed by festival artists.

Tickets are $29, September 7 and 8

7. Bushranger's Hideout

Bushranger Captain Thunderbolt (1836-1870) was well known throughout the Tenterfield district.

Thunderbolt's Hideout is 12km from Tenterfield, and is an easy 300m walk from the main road.

8. Tenterfield Railway Museum

The museum has plenty of things to entertain everyone, even those who don't love trains.

It is an almost intact nineteenth century railway precinct, and is important in demonstrating the course, or pattern, of cultural or natural history in New South Wales.

9. Sir Henry Parkes School of Arts Museum

Did you know the Federation of Australia started in Tenterfield?

The Sir Henry Parkes School of Arts offers a fresh approach to Australian history, culture and environment, with a focus on Federation.

Stories of Australia's history are told through innovative displays and the museum features the Banquet Hall, where Sir Henry Parkes delivered his famous Federation speech in 1889.

Tickets $17 per family

10. Giant Cork Tree

If you want to see your kid's eyes pop out of their head, pop around to see this giant tree.

Tenterfield's giant cork tree, still growing in Wood Street, was brought from England by Edward Parker in a jam tin in 1861.

It is believed to be one of the largest Cork trees in Australia.

11. National parks

Do you love being out in nature with your kids? There are three national parks close to Tenterfield, several a bit further afield, plus Mount Mackenzie Reserve Scenic Drive and Lookout.

The lookout over Tenterfield has spectacular views as well as barbecue and picnic facilities.

The drive takes you past unique and amazing hills of boulders, and likely you'll see plenty of farm animals and wildlife.

12. Lavender farm

Make sure you drop into Aloomba Lavender at 5425 Mt Lindesay Road, Liston, just outside Tenterfield.

On this working cattle property, guests can wander amongst the lavender, take photos or simply relax with a drink on the deck and take in the tranquillity.

Don't miss the gift shop and bush camping is available.