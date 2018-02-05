Menu
12 new doctors hit Lismore Base Hospital wards

12 NEW doctors from Sydney, Canberra, Tasmania, Canada, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and Kyogle have begun their regional placement at Lismore Base Hospital. Pictured here is six of the interns with Thomas George and Wayne Jones.
JASMINE BURKE
by

\NEW doctors from Sydney, Canberra, Tasmania, Canada, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and Kyogle have begun their regional placement at Lismore Base Hospital.

Member for Lismore Thomas George MP welcomed the 12 medical interns last week as part of the Rural Preferential Recruitment Pathway, which sees graduates spend the majority of their first two years' training in a rural or regional setting. 　　

Interns will begin their medical careers on the wards of Lismore Base Hospital, learning from experienced senior clinicians in specialties such as emergency medicine, surgery, haematology, orthopaedics, anaesthetics, paediatrics and obstetrics.

Intern Julia List studied an undergraduate degree at The University of Tasmania for five years and hopes to broaden her understanding of rural medicine.

She said moving to northern NSW appealed to her "as it has everything you want in a city without it being a city".

"In my fifth year I went to Burnie for a clinical year and that's when I got interested in rural medicine.

"I'm thinking I'd like to specialise in emergency and general practice."

David Stephenson, Canberra, finished his degree last year and now is residing near Kyogle.

"I've always wanted to come up to the Northern Rivers area with the warm climate and lovely people," Mr Stephenson said.

He said he would like to get into gastroenterology as a long-term goal.

Mr George said he was pleasantly surprised to meet the interns and to hear some have travelled here from far distances.

"Interns in regional hospitals are fortunate to receive valuable one-on-one training opportunities and to work very closely with their more senior colleagues," Mr George said.

"Of course, there's the fantastic lifestyle and beautiful scenery we have here, it all adds up to be a very attractive placement for a junior doctor.

"The interns who train in regional areas, such as Lismore, often go on work in regional areas, and that's great news for our growing population as our healthcare needs increase."

Lismore Base Hospital has been an accredited training hospital for interns since 2008.

NSW guarantees intern positions to all domestic medical graduates of NSW universities.

