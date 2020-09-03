12 new COVID cases in NSW

Another 12 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Wednesday night.

Three were locally acquired including two in a south western Sydney family and a case in Parkes which remain under investigation.

One is linked to a known case in Sydney's south east and three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The other five are associated with previous cases, Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed.

Three of those five are close contacts of previously reported cases linked to the CBD outbreak, bringing the cluster to 52.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed another 12 cases were diagnosed in NSW overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

The news comes as Sydneysiders swelter through a September scorcher with 30C temperatures tipped to sweep the city.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings still stand at 20.

McAnulty said one of the cases is linked to the St Pauls Catholic College Greystanes outbreak, bringing the total linked to the school to 12.

"Close contacts are isolating, and the schools have been cleaned and will re-open today. The source of the original infection has not been identified at this point," he said.

Another case reported on Wednesday attended church at Life in the Spirit Ministry, Prestons, on August 30 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Sydney is set for a scorcher on Thursday but the limit on outdoor gatherings stands at 20. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

Anyone who attended is considered a close contact and must isolate for two weeks and get tested, Dr McAnulty said.

Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact of a case and must monitor their symptoms:

Westfield Chatswood on August 27 between 1pm and 1.50pm

Gram Café and Pancakes, Chatswood Station on August 27 between 11.10am and 12.15pm

Balmain Community Pharmacy on August 31 between 11am and 11.20am

God's Power Ministries Heckenberg, Prestons, on August 30 between 2.50pm and 3.30pm

Quality Suites Camperdown (in the foyer) on August 29 between 3.15pm and 4.30pm

Leaf Café & Co, Lidcombe Shopping Centre on August 31 between 11.30am and 1.30pm

Originally published as 12 new COVID cases in NSW