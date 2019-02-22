$1.2 million promised to revitalise Lismore CBD

LISMORE City Council has been promised a cash injection of $1.2 million to revitalise the CBD by NSW Labor.

If Labor wins the NSW State Government on March 23, the money will be used to develop a Lismore CBD revitalisation strategy.

Labor's candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin said she would be "knocking on the door of the Minister for Local Government" the day after election to ensure funding could be handed over to the council sooner rather than later.

"This funding will go some of the way towards revitalising Lismore CBD and I will continue to fight to ensure the city gets a fairer share of State funds," Janelle Saffin said.

"We need to do more to ensure that we support CBD local businesses to prosper and we need a strategy to be part of a broader direction to revitalise the city and surrounding region."

"The CBD businesses are calling for action and this can be the start.

"Many have shared with me their ideas of what can be done to both enhance and the CBD. These ideas will all get a proper airing.

"I have seen too many businesses closing their doors since the flood which was a catastrophic flood event that impacted heavily on the Lismore and Murwillumbah CBDs."

The revitalisation strategy will be a collaborative approach between Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lismore City Council who will give in-kind support.

Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith said the Lismore business community had been "crying out for" a plan to revitalise the CBD.

"I am excited to hear about funding for our CBD, especially critical infrastructure such as footpaths," Cr Smith said.

"These funds can be well used to help us act to boost our CBD."

Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Quotes to Patrick Healey said the funding would provide a much-needed boost to the business community.

"It will help kick start what is required in longer-term thinking about the revitalisation of the CBD of Lismore and to ensure it is an attractive destination for shoppers, diners, visitors and investors," he said.

"LCCI would like to see a comprehensive CBD revitalisation strategy developed by Lismore City Council, in collaboration with key stakeholders, that informs governments at all levels so they can respond with appropriate policies and actions that contribute to the economic development of Lismore."