$1.2 million Lotto win for Lennox couple

A LENNOX Head man is now in the running for “best husband of the year”, after he purchased his wife a Saturday Lotto ticket that won them more than $1.2 million.

The couple held one of the four division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Lotto draw 4059, where each entry took home a division one prize of $1,223,690.37.

A spokeswoman from The Lott said the winning couple, who wish to remain unnamed, were still reeling from their million-dollar discovery.

“Wow, thank you so much,” the winning woman said.

“I am a bit spaced out at the moment.

“We found out yesterday ... my husband had popped into the newsagency while I was getting a few things.

“I couldn’t find him and so I called him and he said ‘can you please come into the newsagency now’.

“I thought maybe he had just forgotten his credit card. When I got there, the newsagent was on the phone and that’s when my husband told me.”

The woman said she was stunned, upon hearing the news.

“He was stunned too. We just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“This ticket was actually a little gift from my husband. What a good gift.

“It’s just amazing. It feels surreal.

“We couldn’t celebrate too much because we both have work today, but we did have a glass of champagne each.”

When asked how they planned to enjoy their division one prize, the thrilled couple said it would mean one of their long-held dreams would now come true.

“I want to go and see a financial advisor before we make any solid decisions,” she said.

“But this will definitely be used to buy a house.

“I would love to go on a holiday overseas too soon, once we can.”

The couple purchased their winning entry at Lennox Head Newsagency.

Lennox Head Newsagency owners Debbie and Dave Peacock said they couldn’t be happier for their winning customers.

“It is so exciting to see we sold a division one winning ticket,” Mrs Peacock said.

“We have been sharing the news with all of our customers.”