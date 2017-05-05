$12 million for housing to help after flood

UP TO $12 million in funding has been allocated by the NSW Government to Northern NSW to increase social and affordable housing supply in the region.

Minister for Social Housing, Pru Goward said the funding would help alleviate the shortage of housing in the region following the recent flooding.

In the immediate aftermath of the floods, the Department of Family and Community Services (FACS) assisted almost 1300 people with accommodation.

"A month on from the recent flooding, it's time to look at how we address the longer term housing needs of the community, we know people want to remain in the communities they love,” Minister Goward said.

An additional $2 million will support local services to "head lease” properties which will enable an additional 30 properties to be leased over the next three years.

Up to a further $10 million has been allocated to increase social and affordable housing supply in Northern NSW over the next three years.

Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP welcomed the additional funding and thanked the Government and the Department of Family and Community Services for their ongoing assistance in what he described as a devastating time for the communities of Lismore and Murwillumbah.

"Some people have lost everything in the recent floods. This additional funding will be a massive game-changer for some of the worst affected people in our community.”