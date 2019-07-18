12 men arrested after teen gang raped

A British woman has allegedly been gang raped in a Cyprus hotel with police arresting 12 Israeli tourists.

The dozen men were detained in Cyprus after the 19-year-old reported being raped in the resort town of Ayia Napan.

The Times of Israel reports some or all of those being quizzed by cops are 16 or 17 years old.

Cops in Ayia Napa and neighbouring Paralimni arrested the tourists early this morning.

State broadcaster RIK reported the alleged rape happened early Wednesday in the same hotel where the woman and the 12 suspects were staying separately.

Ayia Napa is popular with tourists.

It's believed the suspects will appear in Famagusta district court today for a custody hearing.

Israel's Foreign Office said it was aware of the case and in contact with those arrested.

"The Israeli consul in Nicosia, Yossi Wurmbrand, is following developments and is in contact with the detainees. Their families have been updated," the ministry said.

The alleged victim was said to be having medical treatment.

Last week, The Sun reported on the inquest of a British holiday-maker stabbed to death while on an Ayia Napa bar crawl in August 2016.

George Low, 22, died after being knifed in the neck, reportedly in a row over public urination.

Ayia Napa is very popular with young tourists for its pristine beaches and vibrant night life on the island in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

However, the island of Cyprus has recently been struck by harrowing crime.

In June, Greek-Cypriot army captain Nikos Metaxas was given seven life sentences for murdering five women and two girls over two years.

At his sentencing on June 24, Metaxas broke down and apologised for the "unjust pain" he caused the families.

Reading from a prepared statement, he said he didn't "have any clear answers" why he committed the killings and that he has "struggled" to figure out "why and how".

The 35-year-old officer said his co-operation with police was the least he could do to ease the pain he caused.

"I cannot go back in time and undo what I have done," Metaxas, clad in a bulletproof vest and surrounded by armed police, told a packed courtroom.

"I have committed abhorrent crimes."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.