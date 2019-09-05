12 jobs available on the Northern Rivers right now

JOB HUNTING: There are 12 interesting job positions available across the Northern Rivers right now.

JOB HUNTING: There are 12 interesting job positions available across the Northern Rivers right now. Keagan Elder

FROM social workers and teachers to panel beaters, if you are on the hunt for a new job, there are a number of skilled and non-skilled work available across the Northern Rivers.

Check out these options:

1. Waste management overseer (full time)

Richmond Valley Council are currently have a vacancy for an innovative, solutions based overseer to ensure quality outcomes in the operation, management, planning and delivery of waste services, projects and associated programs in accordance with council's operational and delivery plans. For further details and to apply please visit Council's website: www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au. Applications close 11:30pm Sunday, September 8.

2. Family development workers (full time)

Brighter Futures are currently advertising for four full time positions: two family development workers and two Aboriginal-identified family development workers. The role is for 38 hours per week and applicants will need "genuine commitment to providing excellent service, demonstrated experience, report writing, and a relevant qualification in welfare, community or allied health or relevant experience". For information contact pippa.macgregor@bf.mrnc.com.au. Applications close Friday, September 21.

3. Computing and digital technologies teacher (full time)

Emmanuel Anglican College at Ballina is seeking an experienced and qualified teacher to teach a range of digital technology courses from Year 7-12 in the areas of computing, iSTEM, software and multimedia. This position will commence no later than January 2020. It is a requirement for all employees of the college to obtain a Working With Children Check. Apply via email to employment@eac.nsw.edu.au by Monday, September 23.

4. Mixed crop and livestock farmer (full time)

James Moorcroft Farming Pty Ltd operates a macadamia, cattle and sheep farm on a 41 hectare farm at Tregeagle and is seeking an experienced full-time farmer to manage the day-to-day operations of the farm. Applicants require at least five years experience as a farm manager and/or bachelors degree with three years experience as a farm manager. For more information or to apply phone 0488 733 686.

5. Mowing, cleaning and handyperson (part time)

There is a position available in Ballina for a part time mowing, cleaning and general handyperson. The applicant must have their own vehicle and previous experience, with part time work potentially leading to permanent work. To apply phone David 0415 663 901 or email david.jjems@hotmail.com.

6. Hairdresser (full time)

Just Cuts Ballina is calling for a fully qualified hairdresser for a full or part time positions, with flexible working hours plus ongoing training. To apply call Yvonne 0400 253 175.

7. Panel beater (full time)

There is a position available for a full time panel beater for a Tweed Heads South business. Applicants must have an eye for detail, follow standard processes and procedures, be able to meet deadlines and have excellent communication skills and hold a current drivers license. To apply phone 0402 237 057.

8. Registered nurse (part time)

Whiddon Kyogle is currently looking for an experienced registered nurse to join the residential care team on a permanent part time basis, with 60 hours per fortnight. For more information and to apply for this position, visit www.whiddon.com.au.

9. Administration office manager (part time)

There is a part time administration office manager position available in Alstonville. The position involves correspondence, quoting, invoicing and purchasing. Applicants must be proficient at MYOB banking reconciliation, accounts payable and receivable and accessing the NDIS portal or be willing to learn. To apply contact 0400 273 023.

10. Registered nurse (CNS) nephrology (full time)

An opportunity exists for an experienced registered nurse to join St Vincent's Private Hospital, Lismore, as a clinical nurse specialist in the renal unit. For more information about this position visit http://www.svh.org.au.

11. Office administration (full time)

Spring Grove Fresh Food is currently seeking to fill a full time position in our office administration team Monday to Friday. The accountability of the role includes costing of daily production, balancing and tracking of CHEP pallet transactions (VIA CHEP ONLINE SYSTEM) as well as balancing and reconciling warehouse stocktakes on a daily basis. To apply submit your resume to phillip@springrovefreshfood.com.au or contact Phillip McCaughey 0412 310 313.

12. Cook (full time)

An Italian restaurant in Ballina is looking for an experienced full time cook to join their team for 38 hours per week. Applicants require at least three years of experience as a cook in Italian cuisine, Certificate IV in Commercial Cookery Prepare and organise ingredients for cooking and garnishing. To apply send your resume to nryinvestment@gmail.com or phone 6618 1195.