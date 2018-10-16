Menu
The first of 57 girders has been installed on the $48 million Tabulam bridge.
12 huge concrete girders to be delivered for $48m bridge

16th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
DRIVERS can expect some delays on a number of major roads as huge concrete girders are delivered for the new Tabulam bridge.

The 12 girders are being delivered for the new $48 million bridge over the Clarence River and will be transported to site over the next two weeks.

Motorists are advised of potential delays due to the slow speed of the girder transportation.

The trucks will be under police escort from Brisbane via the Pacific Highway to Woodburn, across to Coraki and Casino then onto Tabulam.

The speed limit within the work zone will be reduced to 40km/h while the work is being done and motorists are advised to follow directions.

Roads and Maritime Services thank motorists for their patience while work is carried out.

If the community has any questions, please contact our project team on 1800 798 538, or visit the www.rms.nsw.gov.au/tabulambridge.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star

