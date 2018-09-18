12 hours with child killer drives change

Ex-detective turned politician Dan Purdie (R) with a child abuse victim (C) and police colleague (L).

Ex-detective turned politician Dan Purdie (R) with a child abuse victim (C) and police colleague (L). Warren Lynam

TWELVE hours spent across the table from a Sunshine Coast child killer and torturer, extracting harrowing admissions of guilt, has helped shape Dan Purdie's views on justice.

From where he sits now the judicial system is not tough enough on those who snuff out the lives of defenceless children.

The Ninderry MP and former homicide squad detective spent 10 years as a child protection investigator on the Sunshine Coast.

He now hoped to generate legislative changes which would deliver harsher penalties for child killers in Queensland with the help of other fellow cops now working as Opposition MPs.

His call for change came days after public pressure sparked the Palaszczuk Government to appeal the sentence handed down to William Andrew O'Sullivan, who beat his 22-month-old stepson Mason Jet Lee so severely his organs ruptured and he died.

O'Sullivan admitted his guilt in court and was found guilty of manslaughter last week.

He was sentenced to nine years but could walk free in four, given time he's already served.

Dan Purdie, LNP for Ninderry with some of his supporters at Peregian-Coolum RSL after his election win. John McCutcheon

The public outcry was severe enough to cause Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath to lodge an appeal against the sentence.

Data gathered by the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council found that a quarter of the nation's child homicides between 2005 and 2014 happened in Queensland.

For those children killed, 60 per cent of the cases ended with the adult being charged with manslaughter.

The data revealed those found guilty of child manslaughter spent an average of 6.8 years in jail, while those guilty of adult manslaughter spent 8.5 years behind bars.

Mr Purdie said there were "a number of different legislative levers a government could pull" to increase the penalty imposed on child killers.

He said a firm definition of a vulnerable person, which could be used as a circumstance of aggravation, could help increase the terms of imprisonment.

Mandatory sentencing was another avenue he felt worth exploring, while serious violent offender classifications, which meant prisoners had to serve 80 per cent of their term, also helped deliver justice.

"Someone who tortures a kid, bashes them, doesn't get them help (deserves to be punished)," Mr Purdie said.

"It (lenient sentences) frustrates the police all the time.

"You can't get any worse. It's traumatic for everyone involved."

He said child killers should "have the book thrown at them" and the State Government needed to do more to protect the public.

Mr Purdie said he'd spoken with Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki and they were researching legislative options to deliver heavier sentences, ahead of the next election.