12 fashionable things to do this week

1. 2018 Byron Bay International Fashion Festival: The Byron Bay International Fashion Festival 2018 will showcase more than 20 local, interstate and international designers. The program will present four runway sessions with film and dance features throughout the day, plus an all-female DJ line-up. At Elements of Byron, 144 Bayshore Road, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3.30pm. For details visit bbiff.com.au.

2. Crankfest Youth Festival in Evans Head: Crankfest Youth Festival is a celebration of Youth Culture and Art. Organisers encourage youth of all ages to showcase their talents through music, dance, static art, skate, scooter, surf or whichever genre they choose. There is something for the whole family to enjoy, with market stalls, rides, entertainment and more. This year's line up for the Livewire Stage includes musicians Cleo, Tympanic, Kate Amber Cormac, Alako, Emalee, and headlining, local artist Luke Hayward. The Break a Move stage will feature choreographer and hip hop teacher Jaymen aka Master J. He was an original member in Gold Coast's most inspiring and leading dance crew Golden Coastline. At Evans Head beach this Saturday from 8am-2pm.

3. Caravan gathering in Casino: This weekend, more than 400 people and 250 caravans will arrive in Casino for the national gathering of the A'van Club of Australia. The group will set up at the Gateway Lifestyle Casino on Sunday for a week of activities, and it's expected they will inject almost half a million dollars into the local economy. The club's vice president, David Wilkinson, said they all shared a common interest through ownership of a particular type of caravan.

4. The Sound of Music in Brunswick Heads: A special screening of The Sound of Music (1965), starring Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer and Eleanor Parker. Get dressed as your favourite Von Trapp, Sister Maria or any of Do, Re, Mi, Fa, So, La, Ti, and sing your hearts out with our choir maestros leading the way. Prizes for the best costume. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 6pm.Bowling with Yowies and firies

5. Yowie Foot Bowls in Kyogle: Firefighters and bowls. Not the usual combination. Add the band, The Howlin' Yowies and anything could happen. Enjoy a family fun day on the green. $10 gets you a day of live music and plenty of bowls. The Kyogle Rural Fire Brigade will be on the barbecue with all proceeds supporting the Kyogle crew. Don't miss it. Yowie Foot Bowls this Sunday from 1pm-4pm at the Kyogle Bowling Club in Larkin St, Kyogle. $10

6. Reptiles in Ballina: Children can enjoy a live reptile encounter at the Ballina Visitors Centre. Thanks to the Macadamia Castle, the reptiles will change each day, and visitors will have the opportunity to meet and pat them, talk to a trained keeper and have your photo taken with the 'special guest' for free. At 6 River Street, Ballina, this Saturday from 11am.

7. Autumn Arts Extravaganza in Nmbin: Last chance to enjoy this year's Arts Extravaganza, set to close on Sunday. This major annual exhibition is curated by the Nimbin Artists Gallery in the School of Arts complex. At the Nimbin School of Arts Hall, 47 Cullen Streete, daily from 10am-4.30pm. Free event.

8. City Of Ghosts: This documentary follows the efforts of Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently, a handful of anonymous activists and citizen journalists who banded together and risked their lives after their homeland was taken over by ISIS in 2014. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth Street, Lismore, Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

9. Harmony Day celebration in Mullumbimby: Dozens of performers with music from around the world will converge in Mullumbimby this weekend for Harmony Day. There will also be chefs cooking up an exquisite international cuisine all day and night in the name of harmony, inclusion and diversity. Delicious Thai, Indonesian, Indian, Japanese, Italian food and drinks will also be available. For the first time, Byron Shire's Harmony Day will feature some fantastic visiting artists such as Kizuna Wadaiko and Wadaiko Sho groups (Taiko drums) and exquisite Sakura Japanese traditional dance group from the Gold Coast. The daytime program will start with the lovely meditative kirtan music of Micotsuki Shivamoon with Shivam on exquisite slide guitar, followed by Welcome to Country, Bunyarra Aboriginal dancers and Official Opening by Mayor Simon Richardson. At Mullum Civic Hall, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 11am-9pm.

10. Trivia in Bangalow: Bangalow Heritage House, Museum and Tearooms are holding a trivia night to raise funds for the upkeep of their facilities. Organisers are promising a night of laughs, prizes, raffles, auctions and more. At Moller Pavillion, Bangalow Showgrounds, this Saturday, April 28 from 6pm for a curry dinner or 7pm start for the trivia. $10 per person with teams of eight per table. Curries: $20 per plate. Samosas will be available on the night to purchase. There will be a bar on-site.

11. Arts conversation with Fred Genis and Rene Bolton in Lismore: A conversation between master lithographer Fred Genis and Northern Rivers painter Rene Bolten. Both born in the Netherlands and now living in Australia, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to a discussion of the European print series Beguile, currently on show. At the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, on Thursday, May 3, from 11am. Free event.

12. A Prudent Man in Lismore: A well-groomed, confident-looking man enters the room and sits on a comfortable and expensive-looking leather chair. A bright light shines on him. There's water and a glass on the table, but that's all. Perhaps this is an investigation. What has he done wrong? Written and directed by Katy Warner and performed by Lyall Brooks, A Prudent Man is a darkly comedic political thriller exploring what it means to be right, in more ways than one. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from Thursday, May 3. For details visit norpa.org.au.