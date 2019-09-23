12 fantastic things to do this week

FIT: Gearing up for the 2017 Lismore Workers Masters Games fitness challenge were competitor Mari van Tonder with Lismore Workers Masters Games chairperson Matt Barlow and SWITCH gym trainer George Stevens.

1. Big Sing in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, today from 12.30pm.

One hour of singing, humming, chanting, rounds and improvisation. Great for fun, health, anxiety, stress, sleeplessness or just fun. $20 per session or for more options visit www.songdynastymusic.com.

2. Hoko Dance: Traditional Easter Island culture in Mullumbimby:

At 3/43 Stuart St, Mullumbimby, tomorrow from 6pm.

Byron Shire resident, Easter island-born Yoyo Tuki will offer four Hoko classes. Hoko is a close cousin of New Zealand's Maori war dance Haka. This strong, physical and fun dance was performed in ancient times by warrior's prior to attend war. This class will offer fun exercise and release therapy. Yoyo offers this workshop to male and female students, by following the tribal drum beats.

3. Bell Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, tomorrow and Wednesday, from 7.30pm.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of William Shakespeare's contemporary comedies where romance is thwarted by dastardly plots, misinformation, false accusations, broken promises, and bumbling cops. Or is it?

4. Dancer screening in Byron Bay:

At Pighouse Flicks, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, this Wednesday from 6pm. $23.

Sergei Polunin took the dance world by storm and became the Royal ballet's youngest ever principal at the peak of his success, aged 25, he walked away, driven to the brink of self-destruction by stardom - his talent more a burden than a gift.

Live Music by Jessica Maree from 6pm. Film from 6.30pm. 85min.

5. NRCF Fundraiser at Brunswick Heads:

At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Thursday from 5.30pm. $72 from Eventbrite.

Northern Rivers Community Foundation has invited a panel of community leaders for a discussion on what our future here in the Northern Rivers could look like. Special guest Damon Gameau, Director of documentary 2040 will be joined by Bundjalung artist Dr Bronwyn Bancroft, CEO of Small Giants - BCorp Business for Good Danny Almagor, CEO of The Buttery Rehab Programs Leone Crayden, and Jane Laverty, Regional Manager, NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers.

Brunswick Picture House will also present an exclusive pre-show performance of their September Cheeky Cabaret.

6. Mel Carrero in Lismore:

At Lismore Shopping Centre, Brewster and McKenzie Sts, Lismore, this Thursday 6pm, Friday 11.30am and Saturday 11.30am. $15.

Photographer, stylist, blogger and the PR and Marketing Manager for Byron Bay's fashion label Spell & the Gypsy, Mel Carrero will discussing how she started her journey into the creative industry and her current work with Spell, providing an Instagram editing session (perfect for self branding and small business) and having an audience Q & A.

7. Nonna & Chef's Italian Night in Ballina:

At Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, this Friday from 6.30pm. $60.

Nonna Emilia and Executive Chef Blake Seymour come together to create an Italian feast in a shared style. $60 per person includes four courses plus complimentary beverage on arrival.

8. The Lismore Workers Masters Games:

At different locations in Lismore from Friday to Sunday. For details visit lismoremastersgames.com.au.

The 11th Lismore Workers Masters Games will be held across Lismore's many sporting venues. Attracting sports people from across the region and beyond. The Lismore Workers Masters Games is renowned nationally for being a great sporting and social event for sports lovers on the wrong side of 30. This year's program promises to be no different with 20 sports to choose from and a high-quality social program to entertain all competitors.

Sports in competition are baseball, basketball, cricket, equestrian, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, mountain biking, netball, oztag, fitness challenge, football, five-side football, rugby union, softball, swimming and Masters Mini Games (euchre, darts, pool and indoor bowls).

The games receives outstanding support from local government, community, media and business organisations.

9. Kyogle Show:

At Kyogle Showground, 43 Summerland Way, Kyogle, this Friday and Saturday.

The Kyogle Show will feature horse and cattle competitions, a poultry section, the Pavillion -showcasing produce, craft, photography and other arts -, the election of four showgirls, timber sports, night entertainment (demolition derby, fireworks and for the first time a Monster Truck display), plus an all-breeds Championship Dog Show.

10. Saint Mark's Anglican Church Spring Fair in Casino:

At Saint Mark's Anglican Church, Cnr West and Barker Sts, Casino, this Saturday, 8am - 1pm .

Celebrate Spring at Saint Mark's Anglican Church Spring Fair this weekend, featuring markets, flowers, morning tea and lunch. Entries for the flower competition should be received between 7.30am - 9am with judging commencing at 10am.

11. Bangalow Fashion Markets:

At the A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, this Sunday from 9am. $2.

Pick up some pre-loved or vintage fashion from local sellers. With 10,000+ items up for grabs, visitors are guaranteed to take home something they love. The Bangalow Fashion Market plays host to a huge collection of clothes, shoes and accessories and it's an op-shop and fashion-lovers dream.

12. Super Cheap Auto Show and Shine in Casino:

At Casino Rugby Union Bulls Club, Johnston St, Casino, this Sunday from 9am to 2.30pm. $5.

The 10th annual charity Show and Shine is on. Open to all makes and models of cars, bikes, trucks, utes, retro caravans and more.

Gates open to entrants from 6.30am. Lots to see and do for the entire family including market stalls, raffles, kids activities and a great display.