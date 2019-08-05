12 fantastic things to do this week

1. Experience It, Northern Rivers Visitor Guide Launch in Ballina:

At the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, Cnr River St and Laz Balsas Plaza, Ballina, today from 12.30pm.

Celebrate the launch of the Northern Rivers Visitor Guide at a free event. Locals who frequently host their visiting friends and relatives are encouraged to come along to the opening launch and collect copies of the guide for their visiting friends and relatives.

2. Inspired by Terania: Women Reflect on 40 Years of Activism in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Wednesday from 6pm. Free event.

The School of Arts and Social Sciences invites you to its 2019 Annual Public Seminar to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Terania Creek Rainforest Blockade, a turning point in the campaign to preserve the rainforest. The panel will include botanist and environmental activist Nan Nicholson, Terania Creek protest veteran Rhonda Ellis, climate justice activist and SCU Environmental Science graduate Maddy Braddon, plus University of new England academic and environmentalist Dr. Vanessa Bible, facilitated by Associate Professor Adele Wessell, SCU environmental and food historian.

3. Lambs of God screening in Brunswick Heads:

At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Thursday from 6pm.

Storytelling is at the heart of Lambs of God, the new Foxtel drama. With a cast that includes Ann Dowd (Handmaid's Tale), Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Slap) and Jessica Barden (The End of the F**king World), it's a moody gothic series that screams prestige. They play three cloistered nuns who live on an isolated island monastery, cut off by their own vows and a commitment to a different life. They're self-sustaining - growing their own food, shunning electricity, and being each other's emotional and spiritual support. Their contented life is upended when a young priest, Father Ignatius (Sam Reid), comes to survey the island. Lambs of God is beautifully and stylistically directed by Jeffrey Wright (Ali's Wedding) and written by Sarah Lambert (Love Child) from a book by Northern Rivers resident Marele Day. This event will screen episodes one and two plus a Q&A with Lambert and Day.

4. Extinction is Forever - Can We Stop The Crisis? in Lismore:

At Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Thursday from 6pm. Free event.

Joining Facilitator Dr Hanabeth Luke, Lecturer School of Environment Science and Engineering, SCU, will be Professor Peter Harrison, Director of the Marine Ecology Research Centre, SCU, Sue Higginson, Public Interest Environmental Law Expert and former CEO of Environmental Defenders Organisation (NSW), and with Ruth Rosenhek, deep ecologist and facilitator of Extinction Rebellion Lismore.

5. NATIS Children's Day in Goonellabah:

At Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, 50 Oliver Ave, Goonellabah, this Thursday from 11am to 2pm.

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day will be celebrated this Thursday with free food, cultural activities, local performers, children's activities and lucky door prizes. This is a free, all-inclusive event.

6. Blake's Table in Ballina:

At Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Friday from 6.30pm.

Executive Chef Blake Seymour has set down this Friday for his next Blake's Table dining evening, overlooking the beautiful Richmond River. The menu includes canape, entree, main and dessert. The main includes slow braised beef short rib, fennel puree, Brussel sprouts and salsa verde, salad of cos leaf, white anchovies, croutons and parmesan dressing, roasted winter vegetables, pomegranate dressing and macadamia dukkah. Each course will be matched with a glass of artisan wine by Allegiance Wines. Local wine merchant Tim cox will be a guest on the evening and share the story behind each of the wines. $79pp (includes four glasses of wine per person)

7. Rescue Day and Westpac Rescue Helicopter Fundraisers:

A dinner will be held at Lismore City Hall on this Rescue Day, Friday from 6pm. A Rescue Helicopter Fundraiser will be held at Seven Mile Brewery, 188-202 Southern Cross Drive, Ballina, this Saturday from 12noon to 6pm.

This Friday, the service celebrates 44 years of keeping watch over the local community, with nearly 10,000 missions flown. The major fundraiser, the Rescue Dinner, will include a drink on arrival, a three-course meal and refreshments. With an aviation-themed dress code, MC Rachael Beck is hosting the night and entertainment from Lisa Hunt and her band.

On Saturday, the fundraiser at Seven Mile Brewery will include live music by Guy Kachel and Adam Harpaz. $5 on entry.

To donate, visit helirescue.com.au or call 1800 155 155.

8. Koala Tree Planting Day in Possum Creek:

At 228 Friday Hut Rd, Possum Creek, this Saturday0 from 9am to 10.30am.

No weeding, no digging, just planting 400 koala and rainforest trees in pre-dug holes and mulching. If you can spare an hour or two, join Bangalow Koalas in creating a new koala wildlife corridor.

9. Forgotten Arts Fair in Nimbin:

At Djanbung Gardens, 74 Cecit St Nimbin, this Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Entry by donation.

Celebrating the creativity and skills of local artisans, crafters and those who still practice forgotten arts, the fair will allow visitors to explore the Market-on-the-Meadow's craft stalls and demonstrations including floral crafts, leather work, bone and wood carving, natural building, basketry, macramé, natural tanning and bamboo crafting. The Fibre-to-Fabric area will offer hands-on activities in diverse textile and fibre crafts. At the LandsEnd Forge attendees will see blacksmiths at work and examples of products from the Northern Rivers Knife-makers and Blacksmiths Group. The event is hosted by Permaculture College Australia.

10. Lismore Rugby Ladies Days:

At the Lismore Rugby Club, Brunswick St, Lismore, this Saturday from 1pm.

Wives, girlfriends, mothers, aunts, sisters and daughters are invited to celebrate Ladies Day at Lismore Rugby Union. Enjoy a great game of rugby and a great afternoon of friendship. $25 entry - covers 5 drinks and finger food.

11. SAE Open Day in Byron Bay:

At SAE Institute, 373-391 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

SAE is opening its doors as an opportunity for Northern Rivers residents to check out the facilities and equipment, meet with lecturers and ask any questions about studying at SAE before the next intake in September. Register here: http://bit.ly/2FniSo5. When you register and attend, you will go in the draw to win a GoPro Fusion 360° Action Camera, worth $899.95. SAE Byron Bay is a purpose-built campus with cutting-edge facilities, set against a background of lush sub-tropical gardens offering Bachelor, Diploma and Certificate courses in animation, audio, design, film or games.

12. Bangalow Music Festival:

At A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, and other locations, from Thursday to Sunday. For details visit southernxsoloists.com.

Southern Cross Soloists presents the 1029 Bangalow Music Festival, which will explore the inner essence of chamber music: communication, collaboration and most importantly, conversation, which has been at the core of Southern Cross Soloists over the last 24 years. The theme of 2019, Conversations Through Chamber Music, is woven into a program that explores the intangible language of music.