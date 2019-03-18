12 fantastic things to do this week

1. Introducing Nashville in Lismore

At Lismore City Hall today from 7.30pm.

Intoducing Nashville is the brand new international artist touring series, presented by the Country Music Association of America. A four-artist bill featuring some of North America's most exciting established and up-and-coming artists Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes, will take in intimate venues across Australia this March.

2. Roaring At The Rous in Lismore:

At The Rous Hotel, Lismore, this Wednesday from 8pm. Free.

Prepare yourselves for another night of laughter as Larry Laughs Loud returns with their monthly supply of hilarious local comedians ready to make you laugh until your cheeks hurt. It's $6.50 burger night, so get in early to grab a feed and reserve a seat in the Greenery room and support the rapidly growing Northern Rivers comedy circuit.

3. Sydney Mardi Gras Film Festival in Lismore:

At BCC Cinemas Lismore this Friday and Saturday.

Queer Screen's 26th Mardi Gras Film Festival 2019 brings the best of this year's festival to Lismore: Anchor And Hope this Friday from 7pm, Best Of Lesbian Shorts this Saturday 4pm, Best Of Gay Shorts this Saturday 6pm and Mapplethorpe this Saturday 8pm.

4. Troy Cassar-Daley in Casino:

At Casino RSM this Saturday from 7.30pm.

Throughout his thirty years of making music, Cassar-Daley has been awarded numerous accolades including 4 ARIAs, 36 Golden Guitars, a staggering 31 Number1 chart singles, all of which are collected on his new compilation album, Greatest Hits. Cassar-Daley will present his songs and the stories behind them in their purest form. He still lives the tales he tells, and no one tells a tale like him.

5. It Could Be Any of us in Ballina:

At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, from Friday, 7.15pm (opening night), Saturday 8pm and Sunday 2pm.

In the latest production by Ballina Players, the action takes place in the country house of the once prosperous Chalke family. The ageing siblings form a colony of failed artists. There's twitchy, staring-eyed Brinton, the painter who can't paint; gracious Jocelyn, the writer who can't write; and Mortimer, an overgrown baby inflated with self-delusion who, back in 1966, won a Young Composer of the Year award and hasn't had a commission since.

6. Byron Bay Seaside Scavenge:

At Main Beach, Byron bay, this Saturday from 9am. Free.

The Seaside Scavenge is a litter clean-up where your trash, once sorted and separated, becomes the currency in their pop-up, pre-loved market to purchase the funkiest of threads, books, toys and more that have been donated by the local community. So grab a reusable water bottle and come on down to clean-up your community and learn how you can contribute to the changes that will benefit the planet.

7. Rappville, Kyogle and Club Evans RSL Cup Race Day in Casino:

At the Casino Racing Club this Saturday from 1.30pm.

Dress up and enjoy a day at the races, with six events happening that afternoon.

8. The Daggiest Shirt You Own Walk in Ballina:

From Lighthouse Pde, East Ballina, this Saturday, from 7am.

Wear your daggiest shirt and bring your friends and family to celebrate Chicky. Helen 'Chicky' Poulos was a regular site walking along North Wall, Ballina, and this event honours her memory and It's five years since we tragically lost our wonderful friend . The distance is approximately 6.5kms (but you can shorten that if you wish). Enjoy the walk and raise some money for the Ballina Lighthouse, Lismore Surf Lifesaving Club INC and the Ballina Hospital Auxiliary. $10 Adults, gold coin donation for school children.

9. Antony and Cleopatra in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre this Saturday from 9.30am.

Filmed live from the National Theatre, Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play Shakespeare's famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power. Please note this matinee is a screening of a live theatre play.

10. Galaxy Jazz Band in Ballina:

At the Ballina RSL Club on Sunday from 2 pm.

Formally known as the Northern Rivers Big Band, the music group will be appearing in a special Jane McGrath Foundation Concert , doors open at 1pm. Band leader Royden Ainsworth has chosen some great tunes, including In the Mood and Chattanooga Choo Choo from the Glen Miller Orchestra, plus others, with vocalists Laura Nobel and Kristian Keogh.

11. Simon Tedeschi in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre this Sunday from 3pm.

While the repertoire for keyboard is endless, the piano is one of the only instruments to create a truly orchestral sound on its own. In Kaleidoscope, Simon Tedeschi presents the piano in all its majesty and dynamism - from the heartbreaking lyricism of Schubert, the romance of Chopin, to the visionary dissonance of Prokofiev, and the incandescent swing of Fats Waller.

12. Workday at the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens:

At 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore, from 7.30am to 11am. Free event.

The last Sunday of every month the Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens meet to help maintain the gardens. Come along and meet the wonderful group of friendly volunteers and do what you can to help keep the Gardens in tip top shape. Take a water bottle, hat, gloves, sturdy shoes and wear long pants and long sleeved shirt.