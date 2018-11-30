12 fantastic things to do this week

1. Santa's Wonderland in Lismore: Every day from Saturday, Santa's Wonderland will offer photos with Santa, a kids' treasure hunt and more. Kids will be able have their photo taken with Santa in Santa's Wonderland between 10am and 4pm daily. Santa's Wonderland features a 'letter-writing station' where the kids can sit and write a letter to tell Santa exactly what they are hoping for, for themselves, their family and friends this Christmas. The letter will be stamped at our wrapping station and posted at Santa's in-store Post Office. Letters will be delivered by Express Christmas Mail, just in time for Christmas. Christmas shopping can be a busy time, especially for us grown-ups. Santa's Wonderland offers a cool, comfy place where grown-ups to rest their weary legs. There's even a grown-ups resting area. Drop in to Santa's Wonderland and take a seat on our comfy couches while the kids write a letter to Santa or enjoy the Santa Cinema. At 100 Molesworth Street, 10am-4pm. Free.

2. Carols in Lennox Head: The annual Lennox Head Carols will once again feature at Williams Reserve this weekend with Santa arriving at 5pm. This year promises yet another fantastic line-up showcasing some amazing local and visiting talent with performances from schools, performance groups and bands. Families are encouraged to bring along their picnic rugs and enjoy the free entertainment including animal shows and support the local food vendors on site. For safety, glass is not permitted. This family event is also alcohol and dog-free. Enjoy the evening through to the grand finale of fireworks, sponsored by The Macadamia Castle. This event is brought together by the volunteers of the Lennox Head Combined Sports Carols Committee and the immense support from many local businesses, clubs and community groups who donate their time, skills and equipment.

3. Mozart's Requiem in Lismore: Mozart's Requiem will be performed by a 100 voice choir with Amatori Orchestra, featuring soloists Gaynor Morgan, Sara Saint-Saens, Geoffrey Webb and Patrick Donnelly, conducted by Nicholas Routley. The performance will be a tribute to the late Richard Gill. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, this Sunday from 3pm. $45. Tickets from byronmusicsociety.com.

4. Mullumbimby Twilight Markets: Gather your family and friends for a twilight picnic on the lush green grass of the Mullum Leagues club for a special Christmas market, featuring delicious food with vegan and vegetarian options, creative and vintage stalls, outdoor bar and live music all night, this Saturday, 3pm to 9pm. Santa will make an appearance for the kids. Free entry and free parking. At Mullumbimby Leagues Club, Manns Rd, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.

5. Dustyesky choir in Brunswick Heads: Join Mullumbimby men's choir Dustyesky for a Christmas fundraiser performance this weekend. Pre-sale tickets are $20 online, or $25 at the door, with all proceeds going to the Byron Youth Service. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday from 4pm.

6. Mambo in Byron Bay: The ground-breaking work of artists associated with the Mambo clothing brand is shown at an exhibition at the Lone Goat Gallery in Byron Bay. The gallery will present new works by eight of the original and most notorious Mambo artists: Matthew Martin, David McKay, Paul McNeil, Jim Mitchell, Reg Mombassa, Robert Moore, Jeff Raglus and Gerry Wedd. Drawing on the talent of self-taught outsiders, muso-slash-visual artists, poster and comic artists and refugees from the Yellow House, Mambo was more an art movement than a clothing brand, built on a foundation of subversive satire, vernacular appreciation, music, surf and politics. The impact and influence of Mambo continues to be felt, with Mambo alumni continuing their prolific and celebrated ways. Open now and until February 20 with an artists talk at 1pm this Saturday, December 1, at Lone Goat Gallery, 28 Lawson St, Byron Bay.

7. SPRUNG!! Gala in Tintenbar: This integrated dance theatre company will present its sixth annual gala performance. Be uplifted, moved, entertained and inspired by participants across their programs and collaborations. This is a showcase of the skills and creative joy of all in the community with and without disability. At Tintenbar Hall, Tintenbar, this Sunday from 3pm. $10.

8. Social Inclusion Workshops in Alstonville: A chance to connect, collaborate and celebrate this Sunday at the Alstonville dance Studio. Artist Jeremy Hawkes will offer a visual and creative arts workshop from 11am and dance teacher Suzanne Whiteman will offer an inclusive dance workshop from 1pm to 4pm, as part of Social Inclusion. At Alstonville Dance Studio, Park Avenue, Alstonville. All ages and abilities welcome.

9. The Conservatorium's Open Day in Lismore: The Northern Rivers Conservatorium is opening its studios to the community during Saturday with performances from the Youth Rock Group and Jazz & Blues Ensemble providing entertainment in The Quad from 11am. The Spin program continues with Sprung - Integrated Dance Theatre. Dancers with and without disabilities showcasing their inspiring dance theatre works that explore the human condition and promote a more inclusive society. From 7pm. It is also the official launch weekend of Woven - The Quad's new summer shade structure and the SCU inspired Lismore Light Gardens. At 152 Keen St, Lismore.

10. Christmas Lights in Casino and Evans Head: Christmas is coming and the community is getting into the holiday spirit. The first event in the Richmond Valley is the Evans Head Christmas Tree Lightup, to be held in Woodburn St (corner with School Lane) in Evans Head on Tuesday, December 4, from 7pm. In Casino, the Richmond Valley Christmas Street Party will be held in Walker, Barker and Canterbury Sts, on Thursday, December 6, from 6pm. There will be jumping castles, amusements, balloon twisters, markets, food stalls, face painters and of course a visit from Santa and his elves. Other entertainment will include pooches on parade, student performances and a fireworks finale.

11. The Boy From Oz in Ballina: THE Boy from Oz is a jukebox musical based on the life of singer and songwriter Peter Allen, featuring songs written by him. Premiering in Australia in 1998 and starring Todd McKenney, the musical opened in a revised version on Broadway in 2003 with Hugh Jackman in the title role. Ballina Players' current production of the work has Northern Rivers seasoned performer Brian Pamphilon as Peter Allen. At Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina, until this Sunday. For details visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

12. Immerse in Lismore TAFE: Immerse is the TAFE Diploma of Visual Arts exhibition for 2018. Enjoy the works of Lismore TAFE's latest graduates.Artists featured include Tania Alderman, Svetlana Barinova, Bess Castle, Kyle Earl, Troy Hook, Gerlinde Jones, Meghan Kingsford, Joma Mack, Suzanne McGauley, Hollie Mckenzie, Pamela Orchiston, Robbie Page, Salem H. Powderly and Tien Winston. Open now at Lismore TAFE Campus, 64 Conway Street until December 7.