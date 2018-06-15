13 fantastic things to do this week

1. PRIMEX at Casino: The Great Australian Primary Industries Expo is on again. Highlights are agricultural equipment, heavy machinery demonstrations, livestock displays, cattle dog trials, motor vehicle displays, local products and farm fresh produce, reptile awareness show, children's activities and lave music with James Blundell. At Cassino Drive, Casino, on now until Saturday, 9am to 4pm. Adults $10.

2. Perch Creek band album launch in Lismore: Perch Creek are a band of five exuberant and multi-talented musicians, four of whom are siblings. This Melbourne-based international touring act write and perform harmony driven modern pop/folk music with a creative energy and fearless spirit. You saw them playing as the Perch Creek Family Jug Band around local stages when they were children and now you can enjoy their new, fresh sounds. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Saturday from 8pm.

3. Australia v France in Federal: Eureka Football Club will host a screening of the Australia v France match. The game will be Australia's debut in the Russia 2018 Soccer World Cup. There will be a barbecue dinner and drinks for sale. Door charge $5/$3. Children are welcome. At Jasper Corner in Federal Hall, this Saturday from 6.30pm.

4. HMS Pinafore in Ballina: HMS Pinafore is the latest production by Ballina Players and it opens this weekend. HMS Pinafore or The Lass That Loved a Sailor is a comic opera in two acts, with music by Arthur Sullivan and a libretto by W. S. Gilbert. It opened at the Opera Comique in London for the first time on May 25, 1878, and ran for 571 performances. Tickets are available now: online at ballinaplayers.com.au/bookings (no fee) or at Just Funkin' Music in River St, Ballina, near the pedestrian lights ($2/ticket booking fee) in person or on 6686 2440.

5. Stolen on stage in Byron Bay: Following its successful premiere in 2016, Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta is bringing its acclaimed play, Stolen, by Jane Harrison to Byron Bay. Directed by renowned indigenous performance-maker Vicki Van Hout, Stolen presents a fresh take on Harrison's classic Australian play that tells the stories of five individuals from the Stolen Generations. The cast includes Katie Leslie, Jack Sheppard, Glen Thomas, Berthalia Reuben and Henrietta Baird. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, from Saturday to Monday. Visit byroncentre.com.au.

6. Questacon Science Circus in Lismore: The Shell Questacon Science Circus is a great opportunity for parents and children to share, discover and explore science together. Come along and spin like an ice-skater, discover how fast you can throw a ball, freeze your shadow on a wall and test your reflexes. Spectacular science shows are presented regularly during opening hours. In Lismore at GSAC, 50 Oliver Ave, Goonellabah, this Saturday 11am to 4pm.

7. Drag Bingo in Ballina: Bingo lovers are in for a seriously fun night as Timberlina comes to Ballina. Timberlina's over-the-top style and dazzling repertoire, coupled with her naughty quick wit, will keep you fabulously entertained for hours. Tickets include three games of bingo, performances and a two-course dinner. And remember to bring those daubers, if not she'll have some at the door for sale. At Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, this Saturday from 6pm.

8. 1950s-themed night in Dunoon: This Saturday night go back to the 1950s by the Linelockers band. The Dunoon Sports Club will get into the theme, by having a specially selected 1950s inspired menu, drinks selection, decorations and costumes. There will be a dance competition throughout the evening, plus prizes for the best dressed. At the Dunoon Sports and Recreation Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, this Saturday from 7.30pm. Free event.

9. Street Food Festival in Ballina: There is nothing like relaxing under the winter sun at Cherry Street Sports Club for a delicious street food lunch, featuring all local favourite food trucks plus some new ones. Take a picnic blanket and relax on the grass to live music. Enjoy the outdoor bars. Free entry and family-friendly. Jumping castle for kids. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina this Sunday from 11am-4pm.

10. Julia Morris in Lismore: As a woman in her extreme 30s (she truned 50 a couple of weeks ago, but you wouldn't say by looking at her), Morris will deliver her signature full-tilt, high-octane stand up storytelling, leading directly to what she calls 'hurty tummy laughter'. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Sunday from 7.30pm.

11. Celtic Illusion in Lismore: Celtic Illusion, the biggest Irish dance and magical illusion sensation that has been taking Northern Rivers audiences by storm. This unique show for ALL ages Cleverly fuses awe-inspiring contemporary Irish Dance with mind-blowing magic and Grand Illusions. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Monday from 7.30pm.

12. Surf Films in Brunswick Heads: The 1978 film The Big Wednesday featured the lives of some California surfers from the early 1960s to the 1970s. The John Milius film follows three surfers who revel in the carefree life of beaches, girls, and waves, but they eventually must face the fact that the world is changing, becoming more complex, less answerable by simple solutions. Ultimately the Vietnam War interrupts their idyll. The film will open the 2018 Surf's Up Film Festival at the Brusnwick Picture House on Wednesday, June 20, from 7pm. An opening party will follow that evening.

13. Kyogle Semitones Community Choir in Kyogle: The Kyogle Semitones Community Choir will hold their annual concert in the Kyogle Memorial Hall today, followed by a light supper. This year's concert has the theme "Songs for Soup" and will be a fundraiser for the Kyogle Community Kitchen and the Soup Kitchen. The Semitones, directed by Fiona Kerr, will be accompanied by the Lismore Conservatorium of Music Chamber Strings. The concert will also include a soprano solo from Rachel Jenner with Rigby O'Meara, Olivia Flower and Ayla Houston performing various musical interludes. Tickets for the concert, available at the door, are $5 per adult or $15 per family. A small donation will be asked for the light supper.