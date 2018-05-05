12 fantastic things to do this week

1. MardiGrass 2018 in Nimbin: The Cannabis law Reform Rally and Gathering, MardiGrass, the mother of all local 'protestivals', is stronger than ever with a line-up of music, poetry, art, information panels and the Hemp Olympics: joint rolling, bong throw and yell-and-growers iron-person events. Also held during the festival are the Nimbin Cannabis Cup, Harvest Ball & Picker's Ball. It all ends with Sunday's Protest Rally and Parade. For details visit nimbinmardigrass.com. Saturday and Sunday at different venues in Nimbin.

2. The 31st Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic: The swim is approximately 2.2km from Wategos Beach to Main Beach in Byron Bay. The Ocean Swim Classic is a buoyed course from the start area, around The Pass and across the Bay to Main Beach. The Mini Swim (800m), is run prior to the main swim. This shorter distance swim starts from Clarks Beach along Main Beach and is designed as an introductory swim for novice ocean swimmers and also for children who are good swimmers down to age 9 years. Check-in from 7am, racing from 8am. Presentation from12noon at Main Beach.

3. Black Tie dinner in Ballina: Goodrich band will offer the background music for this weekend's Annual Black Tie Fundraiser dinner for Biala Support Services Inc. The evening will include a pre-dinner drink, a three-course meal and wine. Silent auctions and raffles with prizes valued more than $5000 will be held on the night to help raise funds. At Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, this Saturday from 6pm.

4. A Prudent Man on stage in Lismore: What has The Man done wrong? Written and directed by Katy Warner and performed by Lyall Brooks, A Prudent Man is a darkly comedic political thriller exploring what it means to be right, in more ways than one. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, from 7.30pm Friday and Saturday. For further details, go to norpa.org.au.

5. Snow White ballet in Byron Bay: With a cast of internationally-recognised artists, this year's production of the ballet Snow White will bring to the stage the traditional fairy tale. The show features the superb artistry and highly skilled ballet technique of the Victorian State Ballet. You'll see the Evil Queen, the Seven Dwarfs and all the famous characters that we love and know from this world renowned classic tale. At Byron Theatre Saturday and Sunday. For times, visit byroncentre.com.au.

6. Ignite Studios opening in Ballina: The former Ballina Fire Station has been converted into Ignite Studios at Northern Rivers Community Gallery, This exciting new multi-disciplinary art space will be home to artist studios, an artist-in-residence studio, and two access spaces for workshops, creative events, pop-up exhibitions, meetings and special projects. The space will come alive this Saturday with a range of performances, creative activities and workshops for the whole family to enjoy! The launch event is just a taster of the type of arts activities that will take place in the new revitalised creative space. Featuring Monkey Monkey Shake Shake and Max McAuley from Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre. This Saturday from 10am to 2.30pm at the former Ballina Fire Station in Crane St.

7. Relay for Life in Ballina: Join the Ballina Shire Relay For Life from 3pm this Saturday to 8am Sunday. Relay For Life is a fun and moving experience that raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services. It is not a race, which makes it perfect for all ages, even families, and you can take a break whenever you need to. At Alstonville Showgrounds this weekend. For details, visit the website, cancercouncil.com.au.

8. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink in Billinudgel: April's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party raised $12,000 for Byron Community Centre's Wet Weather Project. This month, the party features the Nudge debut of Kylie Rose, and nudger's favourite Stephen Allkins is back with residents Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. All profits from the May party will go to It Takes a Town, Murwillumbah, seeking to bring focus to the opportunities that exist locally, to provide all children with the opportunities and environments required to thrive. At Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2-9pm.

9. Our Kids Day Out in Ballina: Check out a fun-filled annual event for all kids, big and small, at Our Kids Day Out. Get along to enjoy free entertainment, NBN Big Dog, reptile shows, Balloon Kings, Ronald McDonald, face painting, emergency services displays, sausage sizzle and more. Park along Kingsford Smith Drive or Kingsford Smith carpark via Bentick Street. At the Ballina Amphitheatre, this Sunday from 9am-2pm.

10. Harvest Food Festival in Ballina: Celebrate Northern Rivers food over four days at the Harvest Food Festival. Enjoy everything local from food tours, dinners and food experiences. The event also includes a self-drive Food Trail across the Northern Rivers this Saturday and Sunday. Drop into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre and pick up a trail brochure or visit harvestfoodfest.org for details.

11. Mid Richmond Education Fund Golf Day: This three person ambrose golf day is on again this Sunday. The event gives golfers the opportunity to help their local young people pursue their dream careers. Teams of golfers are invited to register with the Evans Head-Woodburn Golf Club. Breakfast and lunch are included for $25 per person, along with the chance to win some great prizes. Breakfast is at 7am with a shotgun start at 8am. To register your team or yourself for the golf day, call the golf club on 6682 2385.

12. Science in the Pub: Bananas About Bananas in Lismore: What percentage of DNA do we share with bananas? Why don't we grow banana's round here like we used to? Do bananas have seeds? Are bananas really a berry? Why do bananas wear sunscreen? Northern Rivers Science Hub has invited NSW DPI Banana Industry Development Officer Matt Weinert as he peels back the skin on the humble banana. Mr Weinert will cover everything from the evolution and domestication of bananas to pest and disease threats, banana industry development, tips for backyard gardeners, use of bananas worldwide and the latest exciting banana research. At the Lismore City Bowling Club, Molesworth St, Lismore, on Thursday, May 10, from 5.30pm.