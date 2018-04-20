12 fantastic things to do this week

1. Ice skating in Ballina: Ice skating continues at the Cherry Street Sports Club this week. The skating rink will be set up on the back green of the bowling club until April 29. Skates are included in the entrance cost, but you need to bring your own helmet. For more information and bookings, phone the club on 6686 2811.

2. Two-up for Biala in Ballina: The coins will be spinning at the Shaws Bay Hotel, East Ballina, on Anzac Day, April 25, to raise money for Biala Special School in Ballina. The traditional Anzac Day game of two-up will be held from 1-5pm, with a band to follow. A percentage of punters' proceeds will go to the school for children and youth with a disability.

3. Lismore City Concert Band: Performing in commemoration of our Anzacs, the Lismore City Concert Band will be perfomring this Anzac Day 2018. The band, which has been part of the community since the late 1970s, will perform songs such as Hogan's Heroes, Waltzing Matilda, Khachaturian's Sabre Dance, Offenbach's Orpheus Overture, among others. At the Lismore City Workers Club Auditorium, Keen Street, Lismore, this Wednesday, April 25, at 11.30am and 12.45pm.

4. Songs of Peace for Anzac Day in Nimbin: Musician Azrai spent most of her early years sequestered in the remote wilds of Northern NSW. Living off the land in deep bush, she spent many fireside hours developing a very personal songwriting technique. Her songs are born from wide open skies, untamed places and anarchistic frontiers, and are sung by Azrai in a rootsy voice that radiates playful joy. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Wednesday, 12.30pm. Free event.

5. Byron Spirit Festival: The Byron Spirit Festival runs from April 20-22 at the Cavanbah Centre and Elements of Byron. Entry to the Spirit Village is free for the whole community, but other events are ticketed. The Spirit Village will include healthy food, market stalls and products aligned with the festival's vision. The Rainbow Yoga Family Space offers workshops designed for kids, teens and the whole family, as well as an obstacle course and yoga craft projects. A bus will leave from the Johnson Street bus stop. It will be free for paying festival patrons and $3 for those going to the village. Go and have your chakras re-aligned and your tarot read, see spiritfestival.com.au.

6. Taste of Love in Byron Bay: This event, touted to be Australia's biggest Tantra Festival, is on again, for its fourth year, at the Byron Community Centre and Community College this weekend. Featuring a vast array of mainly international presenters on the topics of relating, love, sexuality and consciousness it's bound to offer something other festivals don't. Take a journey into the yoni-verse, explore issues of morality and healthy masculinity, queer sexuality and consciousness (it's Byron after all). Starts April 20 from 10am-midnight. Visit the website tasteoflove.com.au for more.

7. Three Summers screening in Eltham: From internationally renowned writer director Ben Elton comes Three Summers, an ensemble comedy that embraces the diversity of modern Australia. At a summer music festival, the feisty lead singer of an Irish folk band meets a folk music-hating Theremin player and sparks literally fly. Fusing romance, music and Ben Elton's trademark wit and satirical edge, Three Summers delivers an engaging folk tale of contemporary Australia with the soundtrack and the belly laughs for the summer to come. Rated: M. At the Eltham Field, Mayfield St, Eltham, 6pm for meal ($25) or 7.15pm pm for movie ($10).

8. Indigenous art in Ballina: An indigenous art exhibition is being held at the Creative Artisans Gallery in Ballina's Wigmore Arcade. The exhibition runs until Saturday, April 28, and features the work of Bundjalung artists Tania Walker, Jai Darby Walker and Noel (Charlie) Caldwell. The Wigmore Arcade is located at 151 River St, Ballina.

9. Bonsai exhibition at Bexhill: Bonsai is a Japanese art form using cultivation techniques to produce small trees in containers that mimic the shape and size of full size trees. If you or any of your children are interested in bonsai, take them to the Exhibit of Bonsai Art at Bexhill Memorial Hall on Bangalow Rd on Saturday from 9am-4pm. The demos are at 10am and 2pm. There will be a sales table, advice on bonsai and plenty of tiny trees to look at. Exhibit of Bonsai Art at Bexhill Memorial Hall, Bexhill. Admission $5. Children accompanied by an adult are free.

10. Shaun Kirk in Brunswick Heads: Following the recent success of his Australian Midnight in Motion tour, which saw award-winning blues/soul troubadour Shaun Kirk selling out headline shows across the country, the one-man dynamo has announced a stack of new tour dates across Australia and New Zealand to launch his soon to be released new single, Howlin' at the Moon. Kirk's first release in over three years will come off the back of what the 29-year-old describes as a "quarter-life crisis” ignited by a US record deal that fell through in 2015. Catch Kirk this Sunday at Hotel Brunswick. The show starts at 4pm and is a free event.

11, Mike Cooper, Man With A Movie Camera, in Lismore: The SCU School of Arts and Social Sciences presents lap-steel guitar maestro Mike Cooper performing a live soundtrack to Dziga Vertov's silent film classic Man with a Movie Camera. For the past 50 years, Mike Cooper has been an international artistic explorer constantly pushing the boundaries of sound. In this performance he will provide a live improvised soundtrack to the Russian silent film avant-garde classic Man with a Movie Camera. One of the most influential films of all time, Dziga Vertov's 1929 experimental documentary remains an energetic celebration of human life, technology and the cinema. At Studio One29, D Block, SCU Lismore Campus, Military Rd, Lismore, on Thursday, April 26, from 6pm. $15. Also, you can attend a free masterclass with Mike Cooper on Friday, April 27, 11am, at Studio One29, D block, SCU Lismore Campus.

12. Autumn Arts Extravaganza in Nimbin: This is your last chance to enjoy this year's Art Extravaganza, set to close on April 29. This major annual exhibition is curated by the Nimbin Artists Gallery located within the School of Arts complex. The gallery is open daily and can be accessed from the main street next to the hall. During the exhibition which occurs for several weeks, the gallery is joined to the hall, stage and back areas for one of Nimbin's largest art exhibitions. At the Nimbin School of Arts Hall, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, daily from 10am to 4.30pm. Free event.