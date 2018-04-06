12 fantastic things to do this week

Promoting the free community gathering to mark one year since the 2017 March flood are (front) musicians Kate Stroud from Lady Mondegreen and Luke Vassella with (rear l-r) organiser and Lismore City Councillor Elly Bird and performers from The Overtopping Mike Smith, Tom Kelly, Chris Wilkinson, Zeb Schulz and Sunita Bala.

1. One Year On in Lismore: A free community gathering to mark one year since the 2017 March flood, a barbecue will be provided for a gold coin donation. Live music with Luke Vassella, Lady Mondegreen, Blakboi and The Button Collective. Stalls by emergency services and community organisations. Performance of theatre work The Overtopping at 6pm. One Year On begins at 2pm on Saturday, at The Quad, 110 Magellan St, Lismore.

2. Sacrifice Zone screening in Lismore: This will be the Northern Rivers big screen premiere of Sacrifice Zone: The Story of a Real Australian Gas Crisis, a feature length documentary (100 min) plus Q&A with the film-makers and special guests. The Pilliga, Great Artesian Basin, Liverpool Plains - all are at risk of gas mining. Meet the experts and people living in the sacrifice zone and uncover the truth behind the real gas crisis confronting ordinary Australians. Sacrifice Zone was produced by the Great Artesian Basin Protection Group Inc. and local production company Cloudcatcher Media with music by Luke Vassella. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm. Free screening.

3. A Few Good Men play in Ballina: THE Ballina Players' production of the courtroom drama A Few Good Men opens at the Players' Theatre this weekend. The movie of the same name coined the the famous line 'You can't handle the truth!'. Tickets are available online at ballinaplayers.com.au/bookings or at Just Funkin' Music in River St, Ballina, near the pedestrian lights ($2/ticket booking fee) in person or on 66862440. The season ends April 15.

4. Guitarra Flamenca in Byron Bay: Acclaimed flamenco guitarist Paco Lara from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, together with ARIA-nominated flamenco guitarist Damian Wright will present a performance of flamenco guitar music as well as music by Chick Corea, Jorge Cardoso and more. Featuring percussionist James Hauptmann. At the Byron Community Centre. 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 8pm.

5. Lipstick Dreams in Lismore: Lismore Theatre Company presents some rollicking good fun and a great night out at the Rochdale Theatre from this weekend. The play is set in the Blue Heaven Ladies' Hairdressing Salon in a small Australian country town. Tickets $20 or $15 conc & LTC Members. Purchase online at Trybooking or at the door.

6. Corporate Karaoke Cup in Lismore: The Cancer Compassionate Fund Inc. invites you to join in the fun of the Corporate Karaoke Cup 2018. Interested local businesses have sponsored a 'talented' co-worker.. Colleagues, friends and family go and support them on the night. At the Lismore Wortkers Club this Saturday at 7pm. $15.

7. Popcrimes in Billindugel: Popcrimes festival is a free all-ages community event, showcasing alternative underground musicians and artists from the area and beyond. The Popcrimes team will be fundraising to cover some costs and raising money for Core Rehab Program in Byron Bay and Lismore. Kids and dogs are welcome. At Hotel Billinudgel from 2pm top 11pm this Saturday.

8. Art in a Tin Shed in Kyogle: Men and women of the Casino Men's Shed have come together to exhibit their works in a new exhibition Art In A Tin Shed at the Roxy Gallery which will be on show until May 5. Meeting once a week, this group takes over a section of the shed, positions easels and pulls out the paints to explore their hidden talents. Art In A Tin Shed reflects the joy and interest people who aren't from an arts background can obtain by collectively working together. Open from this weekend at 143 Summerland Way, Kyogle, Saturday 9.30am to noon, and Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

9. Lunch at New Italy: This Sunday, New Italy descendants and families welcome all for lunch at historic New Italy to celebrate the arrival in Sydney in April 1881 of the Italian survivors from the Marquis de Ray's infamous migration scam. Over the following few years, some 300 of those Italian settlers established what was to become a successful and thriving community just south of Woodburn. Lunch is at 11am for an 11.30am start.

10. Music in Bangalow: The Journey of Life concert will bring together Italian-Australian cellist Umberto Clerici with German-Australian guitarist Karin Schaupp, for a musical journey through a rich tapestry of cultures, ages and emotions. Clerici and Schaupp discovered an immediate musical connection when they first played together at the biennial Musica Viva Festival several years ago. At St Martin's Anglican Parish, 42 Stuart St, Mullumbimby, from 3pm on Sunday.

11. Casino drag racing: This will be Casino Drags first event for the year, featuring very quick exhibition cars, as well as street cars and bikes. Anyone wanting to try there street car out on the drag strip (200m) is welcome to be involved. All vehicles are scrutinised by officials and drivers must have a helmet that meets ANDRA regulations and hold a current drivers licence. Racing from 10am to 3pm. ANDRA sanctioned event this Sundayfrom 8am to 4pm. Racing starts at 10am. $15.

12. Seniors concert in Ballina: The annual Seniors Concert and lunch will be held at the Ballina RSL Club on Wednesday, April 11, from 10am with lunch at noon. Dean Doyle and Judy Johnston will provide the entertainment. Tickets cost $15, and are available by phoning 66819500 or at the club.