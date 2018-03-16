12 fantastic things to do this week

1. Lismore And Villages Relay For Life 2018: Join the community for the Lismore and Villages Relay For Life 2018 from 3pm Saturday to 9am Sunday. Relay For Life is a fun and moving overnight experience that raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services. Relay is a chance for the Lismore community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives. At Southern Cross University, Military Road, East Lismore. $15

2. Eltham film screening: Things To Come (L'avenir) is the 2016 film by acclaimed writer /director Mia Hansen-Løve, a poignant feature and portrait of a fifty-something woman who, after living comfortably for many years, must suddenly reinvent her life. One day, Nathalie's husband announces he is leaving her, the first of a series of events that upend her world, a plight familiar in real life, but rarely thoughtfully depicted on screen, and this is a role tailor-made for the always compelling Isabelle Huppert. French with English subtitles. Rated M. Funds raised will be used to secure the Eltham Railway Cottage. At Eltham Hall this Saturday 6pm - 9.30pm. Meal and movie $25 or movie only $10.

3. Blue Moon Cabaret in Nimbin: The School of Arts has been producing a series of hugely popular Blue Moon Cabarets for over 20 years. The Cabarets present a wonderfully diverse array of the performance arts: comedy, poetry, music, dance ensembles, acrobatics and circus. This latest event features Shelly Brown & Justin Bannistaer, Mrs Miyagi, The Runner Up, Deryn Evans, Paul McMahon, Nicole Brophy, Khan & Kiara, Trombone Kellie, Christine Strelan, Slavka and more. The show is fully catered and licensed. At the Nimbin School of Arts, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, this Saturday from 6.30pm. $30. Tickets and table bookings at Perceptio book shop.

4. Jimmy Willing at the Lismore Quadrangle: Jimmy Willing will be offering a free rock'n'roll concert on St Patrick's Day. Willing leads a wild bunch of lads called The Real Gone Hickups, a band that draws from the rural folk tradition in an original way. For this show, the band and Willing have incited Baersvale's banjo aficionado Garreth Bjaaland, local mechanic Capitain Freedom with harmonicas and fiddle virtuoso Gleny Rae Virus to join them. At The Quadrangle in Lismore this Saturday, from 7pm. For details, visit facebook.com/LismoreQuadrangle.

5. Women's Clothes swapping in Kyogle: It's on again, Kyogle's favourite fashion event, the Women's Clothes Swap. The spirit of the event is that you bring in clothes you no longer wear and come home with a new wardrobe. Please ensure that the clothes you bring are clean, undamaged, and in good condition; the kind of item you'd give a friend. Drinks and nibbles available by gold coin donation. Doors open at 5.30pm, and drop off can be done earlier to allow for faster sorting. Organisers aim to be finished by 7.30pm. At the KMI Hall, Kyogle, this Saturday from 5.30pm.

6. St Patrick's Celebration in Ewingsdale: Thrillbilly Stomp will be providing the music background for a community celebration of St Patrick's Day. Outback dinner by Crabbes Creek Catering. Free entry. BYO drinks and dancing shoes. At Ewingsdale Hall this Saturday from 5pm.

7. Waterlily community celebration in Ocean Shores: Join the community in celebrating new picnic equipment and ongoing progress at Waterlily Playscape in a community event at Waterlily Park. Free entry. At Waterlily Park, 1 Yamble Dr, Ocean Shores, this Sunday from 3pm.

8. Bike Show 'n' Shine in Alstonville: Enjoy a display of classic, vintage and veteran motorcycles. Organised by Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club but there will be a separate display for non-club members' motorcycles. Entry by gold coin donation. At the Alstonville Plaza, 2 Robertson St, Alstonville, this Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

9. Tim Winton in Byron Bay: Tender Hearts, Sons of Brutes: Tim Winton on lost boys and toxic masculinity presented by Byron Writers Festival. Byron Writers Festival proudly presents an exclusive evening with acclaimed West Australian author Tim Winton as he delivers a powerful meditation on lost boys and the riptide of toxic masculinity. With a specially commissioned soundscape and stunning photographic interludes, this is an hour-long event exploring the declarations and fraught silences that mark the journey to adulthood for so many young men. The evening will also launch Winton's latest novel, The Shepherd's Hut. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Tuesday, March 20, 6pm. Sold out event..

10. Elemental exhibition at Mallanganee: The most beautiful time of the year with autumn leaves falling, rich with colour at Tenterfield and after good rains the waterfalls which are scattered through our magnificent National Parks are at their best. Lose the mobile, be still, and take in your immediate surroundings. Many who are familiar with the region will connect with this exhibition at Bankhouse Originals in Mallanganee. Elemental Basic, primary, principal, fundamental & essential; the power of nature is a group exhibition featuring painter Karyn Fendley and conceptual sculptor Mic Eales, who are both avid bushwalkers and lovers of Girraween and Bald Rock National Parks. At Bankhouse Originals from Thursday, March 22, until June 30.

11. Peepshow in Lismore: Escape into the world of Peepshow, a thrilling new creation that infuses world-class contemporary circus with the nostalgia of bygone eras. Circa has performed in 39 countries to over one million people with standing ovations, rave reviews and sold-out houses across six continents, and Lismore is the first stop for this brand new show before it takes on the world. Explosive and lyrical, watch as Peepshow delights your eyes with dynamic group acrobatics, astonishing solo acts and tantalising duets that describe a world that's at once sensual and playful. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from Thursday, March 22 to Saturday, March 24, 7.30pm. Details on norpa.org.au.

12. Movie Night Under the Stars in Lismore: Grab you buddy and a picnic rug and heat to the big grassy hill opposite the SCU gym. There will be woodfired pizza plus some bean bags. The Deck & Lounge will be holding a live music night after the movie finishes. The film is the 2008 comedy Step Brothers (2008, rated MA) starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. At SCU LEXSA, 11b Goodman Plaza, SCU, Lismore, on Friday, March 23, from 7pm.