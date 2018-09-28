12 awesome things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

ROSES GALORE: The scrumptious selection of bachelors available at Ocean Shores Tavern. It really is surprising they are still single, so get in quick ladies.

ROSES GALORE: The scrumptious selection of bachelors available at Ocean Shores Tavern. It really is surprising they are still single, so get in quick ladies. Leigh Dowling

1. NORPA's Wildskin in Lismore: Darkness exists in the underbelly of every community, and in characters we may have met - a darkness that dwells within us all. With an all female cast, Wildskin is a celebration of wildness by a bevy of seductively dark clowns through joyous explosions of song and dance, because to be wild at heart is to re-connect to the lost child that was so full of play and wonder. From the makers of NORPA hit shows Railway Wonderland and Dreamland comes this latest work. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, from today and until October 6, 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au.

2. Bites & Beats at Evans Head: The first River Party in Evans Head, organised by the Design Collective, will be held on the picturesque river front. Wear your tropical shirts and indulge in treats from food trucks including K D's Wood Fired Pizza, Juice Power, Brazza BBQ, Fish'n'Chips, Mayan Cuisine, Doggies Hot Dogs and many more. Live music by Manoa from noon, Micka Scene from 2.45pm and Monkey and the Fish from 5.30pm. At Woodburn Evans Head RSL, Evans Head, Saturday, noon-8pm. Free entry.

3. Brunswick Nature Sculpture Walk: 40 Nationally recognised artists explore sculpture, site-specific, ephemeral and installation art focusing on themes such as nature, the endangered environment, its fragility and sustainability. It is the intention of this triennial event to acquire some works permanently into the parks of Brunswick Heads raising awareness of these themes connecting Community through Art and Nature. Around Brunswick Heads.Open now until Tuesday, October 2.

4. Second Hand Saturday - Part 2: From mass car boot sales to fundraising events, you can expect to find hundreds of garage sales in Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and the Clarence Valley. If you missed the first Second Hand Saturday event last weekend, this is your chance to do it all again with sellers who have registered two garage sale days. Download the Second Hand Saturday app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to search the full garage sale list and find those closest to you through interactive maps and route calculation. App listings are available. Check the Second Hand Saturday Facebook page and or visit secondhandsaturday.com.au.

5. BACCI Exhibition in Ballina: Ballina Arts & Crafts Inc is holding its Spring Exhibition for members to show and sell their work. This is a charitable organisation raising funds to help community groups. This year the group is introducing the Spring Art Competition which is open to everyone. At Ballina Masonic Hall, Cherry St, Ballina, . Saturday and Sunday, 9am-3pm. Free.

6. Useful Plant Garden Walk in Lismore: The Useful Plants Garden has been established with Bundjalung people to show the versatility and importance of plants for both First Australians and white settlers. Wear sturdy shoes and hat. Bring water and morning tea to enjoy the peace of the gardens after the walk. At the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, 313 Wyrallah Road, East Lismore, this Sunday from 9.30pm. Free event.

7. Manhattan Short Film festival in Lismore: More than 300 venues across six continents unite for one week, for ine Film Festival. Watch the finalists films in the 21st Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival and vote for the winners. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth Street, Lismore, this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. $15/$13/$10.

8. Nimbin Spring Arts Exhibition: This annual exhibition presents a variety of works by Nimbin artists, craft workers, designers, photographers and installation artists. At Nimbin School of Arts, Town Hall, Cullen Street, Nimbin, from this Saturday to October 14, 10am-4pm.

9. Charity Golf Day in Byron Bay: The Byron Bay Central Hospital Charity Golf Day will tee off at 11.30am on Sunday at the Byron Bay Golf Club. The competition is a four-person ambrose with a shot gun start with golfers and non-golfers welcome. There are prizes for winners in the men's, ladies and mixed teams and a huge raffle run-down from 4pm. All proceeds go to purchase equipment for Byron Central Hospital. Playing fee $30 per player with nominations at the club on phone 6685 6977.

10. Trash and Treasure Flea Market in Byron Bay: This flea markets will feature cars, bikes, surf skate, music and oddities, but no clothing. At Habitat Byron Bay, 1 Porter St (off Bayshore Drive), Byron Bay, this Sunday, 9am to 3pm.

11. Kids Disco in Lennox Head: Club Lennox is hosting a free Kids' Disco next week. Children, dress up as your favourite book character. There will be prizes for the best costume, best dancer and more. Preschoolers start at 5.30pm while pre-teens start at 6.30pm. The bistro will be open from 5.30pm. At Club Lennox, 10 Stewart St, Lennox Head, on Tuesday, October 2, from 5.30pm.

12. Girl's Night In - Bachelor Finale party in Ocean Shores: Ocean Shores Tavern is hosting its eighth annual Pink Ribbon fundraising event, Girls' Night In, a cocktail party for The Bachelor finale. There will be raffles, prizes and the Tav 's barmen will be in fine Honey Badger form this year, getting their kit off for the cause. At 84 Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores, on Thursday, October 4, from 6.30pm.